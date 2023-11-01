Boosting Production and Efficiency: A Visit to Shanxi’s Energy Supply Frontlines during Peak Winter Season

Increase Production and Improve Efficiency During Peak Winter Season—Visiting the Front Lines of Energy Supply Guarantee in Shanxi

Xinhua News Agency, Taiyuan- As winter approaches, the demand for energy supply in China reaches its peak. To meet the increased demand, Shanxi province is working on increasing production and improving efficiency in its coal industry. Xinhua News Agency reporters Liang Xiaofei and Xu Xiong recently visited the front lines of energy supply guarantee in Shanxi to observe the efforts being made to ensure a stable energy supply during the winter season.

One of the key sites visited was the Tashan Coal Mine of Jinneng Holding Coal Industry Group. This mine, located in Datong, Shanxi Province, is one of the first batch of intelligent demonstration coal mines in the country. With an annual production capacity of 25 million tons, the coal shipped out from Tashan Coal Mine can fill an 8-kilometer-long heavy-duty train carriage every day.

To further increase production and efficiency, the Tashan Coal Mine has started focusing on coal slime. Raw coal can be turned into commercial coal after washing, but the slime water produced during this process reduces the calorific value of the coal and can cause transportation issues. To tackle this problem, Tashan Coal Mine built a new drying workshop utilizing waste heat resources from surrounding power plants. After drying the coal slime, the moisture content dropped and the calorific value increased, maximizing economic and environmental benefits.

Shanxi province, known as a comprehensive energy base, has been actively working on increasing coal production and ensuring supply. In the past two years, the province has achieved a production increase of more than 100 million tons annually, accounting for one-third of the country’s total increase. With an output target of 1.365 billion tons for this year, Shanxi has been releasing advanced coal production capacity in an orderly manner to maintain stable supply.

In addition to coal slime utilization, Shanxi has also been implementing new technologies in intelligent mining, green mining, and comprehensive utilization of solid waste. These advancements have played a crucial role in building a solid coal supply foundation for the province.

At the Changcun Coal Mine of Lu’an Chemical Industry Group, another site visited by the reporters, a green and safe backfill mining plan has been developed to make use of coal resources that were previously unable to be extracted. By injecting fly ash slurry underground, the precious coal resources are replaced, extending the life of the mine and minimizing environmental damage.

To ensure the transportation of electricity and coal this winter, China Railway Taiyuan Bureau Group Corporation recently completed a 16-day intensive autumn maintenance of the Daqin Line. This railway line plays a crucial role in transporting coal from Shanxi province to other regions. The completion of the maintenance work will help ensure a smooth transportation process during the peak season.

The Shanxi Provincial Energy Bureau has also been working on securing coal contracts to meet the demand. Currently, the province has signed 631.2299 million tons of medium and long-term thermal coal contracts, completing 101.81% of the tasks assigned by the state. The bureau will continue to closely monitor the performance of these contracts to ensure their fulfillment.

With these efforts in place, Shanxi province is well-prepared to meet the energy demand during the peak winter season. The increase in production and improvement in efficiency will help ensure a stable energy supply for both Shanxi and the rest of China.

[Editor in charge: Zhou Chuqing]

Share this: Facebook

X

