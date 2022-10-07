Original title: The boot is Android 13 Google Pixel 7 series real machine map: from 4300 yuan

In terms of parameters, the Pixel 7 uses a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of FHD+. It is equipped with a Google Tensor G2 chip. Install Android 13.

The Pixel 7 Pro uses a 6.7-inch 2K+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is also powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip. The front is 10.8 million pixels, the rear is 50 million main cameras, 12 million super wide-angle and 48 million telephoto, the battery is 5000mAh, and Android 13 is pre-installed.

In addition, Google promises that the Pixel 7 series will receive 3 years of Android major version update rights and 5 years of security update rights. This means that the Pixel 7 series can be upgraded to Android 16.

It is worth noting that the Google Pixel 7 series does not come standard with a charger, and a USB-C data cable will be provided in the package. Currently, the two models are available for pre-order on the Google Store.

Google Pixel 7 Pro real machine map:

Google Pixel 7 Pro real machine map:

Google Pixel 7 standard version of the real machine map:

