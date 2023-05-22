Home » Borghi appointed CEO of the Milanese luxury brand 10 Corso Como
Business

Borghi appointed CEO of the Milanese luxury brand 10 Corso Como

by admin
Borghi appointed CEO of the Milanese luxury brand 10 Corso Como

10 Corso Como, Gianluca Borghi appointed CEO

A Gianluca Borgo the chair of CEO of 10 Corso Como. Strengthened by experiences in giants such as Richmont, Gucci, pomellato, Boucheron e Reborn in Paris, Milan and New York, the manager assumes the position starting from May 2023. villagesas he reports Pambiancowill focus on strategic development and brand enhancement 10 Corso Como in the world.

READ ALSO: Quarterly, from Unicredit to Banco Bpm: the banks put the turbo. Here because

“I am honored to be a part of 10 Corso Como as CEO”, declares the new top management in a note. “I have long admired 10 Corso Como, an iconic player in the luxury, fashion and art industries, and I have great esteem for his historical legacy. I am delighted to be joining the Exor group driven by Tiziana Fausti and a talented team with ambitious plans to accelerate growth.”

READ ALSO: Credit Suisse, regulators denounced: 400 million bonuses “irregularly” removed

“Identify the manager to work with to lead 10 Corso Como in its strategic development path into the future has been a primary focus in recent times and we are happy that Gianluca Borgo has accepted this new challenge”, adds the president Tiziana Fausti.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Energy crisis, for Emma Marcegaglia 'a moment comparable to the 2010 euro crisis or pandemic'

You may also like

At school, the canteen is more expensive. Records...

Auto, eight countries pressing in Brussels against Euro7

Lease the VW T-Roc privately: The best offer...

Rai, the revolt of President Soldi. No to...

Zhejiang’s contribution to China’s automobile overseas – Xinhua...

Fraud via Amazon: An expert explains how to...

The economy in Germany is tipping: Now a...

Soaring $518 billion! The Japanese stock market is...

Milan, ATM and Trenord strike on 26 May:...

Bullard (Fed): “Two more rate hikes in 2023”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy