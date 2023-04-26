Home » Borghi: “I’m leaving the Democratic Party for Iv. Schlein has reduced us to a maximalist party”
Borghi: "I'm leaving the Democratic Party for Iv. Schlein has reduced us to a maximalist party"

Borghi: “I’m leaving the Democratic Party for Iv. Schlein has reduced us to a maximalist party”

Borghi opens the split in the Democratic Party, accuses Schlein and goes with Renzi

Jolt in Pdleave the Senator Enrico Borgo. Announced move to Italy alive. Borghi, elected to Senate with the dem and member of the Copasir, announces today April 26 in an interview with Repubblica that he will leave the party. Because “it became the home of a maximalist left daughter of cancel culture americana that does not summarize and does not dialogue”. He will join Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva. Because he believes “in a new project alternative reformist to the right and distinct from this Pd”. And why “we must prevent Giorgia Melons to launch a takeover bid on Italian moderates”.

For Borghi Elly slime”holds the storytelling of an anti-capitalist and pauperist policy, but I remember that the system in which we live, the Western one, is the only one that brings together democracysocial policy and rights“. villages he says he heard from Schlein «clear words on another front, namely on the rented uterus: the secretary of the Democratic Party said she was in favor counting, goodness of her, to talk about it with the party she leads. In this passage there are the elements of the mutation. There is a path of approval cultural, dictated by external powerswhich speaks of weak and then facilitates it exploitation of the weakest”.

