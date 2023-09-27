Borghi (Lega): “No problem, with Conte it was 300…”. Interview

Borghi: “It happened with Berlusconi, then with the Lega-M5S government and now again with the Meloni government”

“No, the spread at 190 is perfectly normal, it is the same level that was there in May and when this government took office it found it above 250 points. In any case I wasn’t worried even when with the yellow-green government it was consistently close to 300”. With these words Claudio Borghileader of the League in the Senate Budget Committee, responds to the question of Affaritaliani.it whether the spread of almost 200 points – opening this morning on the financial markets – is worrying and whether a speculative attack is underway against Italy to bring down the centre-right government.

“Even rates above 4% are not a problem, it is normal in the presence of inflation: on the one hand the State pays more interest but on the other inflation reduces the weight of the debt stock”, explains Borghi. Which he adds: “If anything it should be pointed out how the BCE (the only one who is able to fix the value of the spread with her purchases) “strangely” has always decided to suspend his interventions during governments without the presence of the Democratic Party. It happened with Berlusconi, then with the Lega-M5S government and now again with the Meloni government. It’s a very strange “coincidence”. However, today we are much more equipped to resist in the past and inflation helps because it entices Italian savers to purchase our securities thanks to their finally attractive returns”, concludes Borghi.

