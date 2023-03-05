Boris Becker is now promoting window mailing. picture alliance / Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP | Joel C Ryan

Ex-tennis pro Boris Becker has a new job. That reports the “Bild” newspaper, which like Business Insider belongs to the independent media and technology company Axel Springer. According to the report, Boris Becker is to advertise for the company Fensterversand.com.

In a 30-second commercial, Becker is said to be making fun of himself. In it, he throws bills out the window and then says, “Don’t throw your money out the window.”

Neuffer + Fenster GmbH is behind Fensterersand.com

Background: Boris Becker, who is considered one of the most successful tennis players ever, squandered his money for decades. The peak of his financial problems was even a prison stay. At the end of April last year, the tennis star was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for concealing assets. The guilty verdict was preceded by long insolvency proceedings, in which the former exceptional athlete had concealed possessions worth over one million euros. Although Becker denied the allegations, he did not appeal the verdict. Becker is now free again.

Behind Fensterversand.com is Neuffer Fenster + Türen GmbH based in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg. In 2021 there was a profit of 295,000 euros on the books. In 2020 it was even more than one million euros.

LS