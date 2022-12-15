Listen to the audio version of the article

Increase the power and driving pleasure at the wheel of the Cupra Born E-Boost. A version designed to give an answer to those looking for zero-emission mobility and fun on the road, the E-Boost broadens the offer of the Spanish brand while waiting for the future Tavascan and Urban Rebel electric models and the Terramar plug-in SUV. . Made on the Meb platform (from the German Modular E-Antriebs-Baukasten) of the Volkswagen group, the starting point of most of the Vw group including the Audi Q4 and Skoda Enyaq, the Cupra Born e-Boost is the “twin” of the Volkswagen ID. 3 starting from the shape of the bodywork but it stands out for greater attention to the interiors and above all for the engine power raised to 170 kWh (231 horsepower).

Available with a 58 kWh and 77 kWh battery, in the larger version the protagonist of our test declares a range of 540 kilometers and ensures a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h covered in 7 seconds.

As regards recharging times, it takes 35 minutes to go from 5 to 80%, using a 125 kW direct current outlet.

Climbing on board you are greeted by the hi-tech package with a central 12-inch touchscreen with connected Mib3 infotainment system and the small instrument panel just over 5” in front of the driver, from which to view the main information useful for driving. Among the innovations arriving, after many complaints from customers due to operating difficulties, the new steering wheel without touch controls and equipped with satellites from which to select the preferred driving mode. The internal space has also been improved, thanks to the wheelbase of 2,766 mm, with a load compartment starting from 385 liters and expandable up to 1267.

Complete the Adas equipment, where there is no shortage of front assist with emergency braking and detection of pedestrians and cyclists, lane maintenance, fatigue recognition and front and rear parking sensors. Among other options, the equipment can be integrated with the Top View Camera, Pre-Crash Assist and Exit Assist.