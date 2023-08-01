Borsa, August starts with achievements. Nexi and the banks stop the Milan rally (-1%)

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets closed the first day of trading in August lower, but above the session lows. Uncertainty prevails, between profit-taking after a July to frame (+5% Piazza Affari, +25% since the beginning of the year) and concerns about manufacturing, slowing down in China, Europe and also in the United States. Mixed news also from the quarterly reports, which are unable to completely dispel the doubts about the stability of the industrial and financial sector, while the next moves of the central banks are awaited.

This is how the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari, weighed down by the banks, ended in decline, while still aiming at the 30,000 point mark, reached for the last time on 25 June 2008. The CAC 40 of Paris and the DAX 40 of Frankfurt were also in the red. Negative sign for the IBEX 35 of Madrid, and the AEX of Amsterdam, and the FT-SE 100 of London.

Wall Street down after 13 sessions up, eyes on macro data

The American stock market fell in the first session of August, after having closed the month of July in a very positive way, the fifth consecutive rise for the S&P 500, which gained 3.1%, and for the Nasdaq Composite, in rise of 4.1%. The Dow Jones rose by 3.4%, which in recent days recorded a series of 13 consecutive rising sessions, the longest series since 1987. We look at the macro data, with the manufacturing index up but less than forecasts and construction costs up 0.5% in June, again below estimates.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance

Loading…

In Piazza Affari, the banks are knocked out, Nexi is also in the red after the accounts

As far as stocks are concerned, Telecom Italia was among the best in Piazza Affari, after better-than-expected results from the subsidiary Tim Brasil and with the hope of an acceleration on the network dossier. Iveco Group and Prysmian also did well. Following Nexi, after the accounts in line with the forecasts and the confirmation of the guidance, but with some investors who expected an improvement in the prospects for the entire year. Banks in general are bad, which penalizes Banca Mediolanum, which also achieved results appreciated by analysts. Among the major financial institutions, Unicredit also fell, on the day the bank decided to change its governance. At a slow pace Stellantis paid for the weakness of the European auto sector (Euro Stoxx 600 -1.59%). The brake on the automotive sector was in particular the slide of BMW (-4.8% in Frankfurt), which raised its forecasts for the full year in terms of deliveries and EBIT in the automotive sector, but expects less liquidity due to rising raw material costs and increased stocks.

Euro drops below 1.1 dollars. Down oil and gas prices

On the foreign exchange market, the euro slipped below 1.10 dollars and was worth 1.096 (1.0977 at the start, from 1.1026 yesterday at the end). The single currency is also indicated at 157.245 yen (156.66 at the opening, from 156.72), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 143.33 (142.71 at the start, from 142.15). Oil prices retrace amid fears on the demand side: September futures on WTI lose 1% to 80.95 dollars a barrel, while October delivery on Brent loses 0.92% to 84.63 dollars, from the highs in three months previously reached. The price of gas changes course, with the September future traded in Amsterdam declining by 4.1% in the end to 27.2 euros per megawatt hour.

Spread closes up 163 points, yield down 4.1%

Closing up for the spread between BTp and Bund. At the end of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the German security of the same duration was indicated at 163 basis points, up by 2 basis points compared to the previous closing. More significant rise for the yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP, which scored a last position at 4.18% from 4.10% of the previous reference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

