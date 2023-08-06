Home » Borsa, Fitch’s ax also cripples Milan. Piazza Affari down (-1.3%)
Borsa, Fitch's ax also cripples Milan. Piazza Affari down (-1.3%)

The Milan Stock Exchange closed sharply lower (Ftse Mib -1.30% at 28,974 points) together with the other European markets, reflecting the decision to Fitch to downgrade the long-term credit rating of US debtwhich thus loses the triple A. Operators were taken by surprise and while waiting to understand the scope of this novelty they preferred to reduce exposure in securities, also taking advantage of the good previous increases.

On the boom list of Iveco (+8.74%) after the good quarterly performance and the increase in estimates for 2023. Banks down with Understanding -1,76%, Bpm -1,60%, Bper -2.66%, and among financials Phinecus lost 1.98% e generals to -2.12%. Among the other blue-chip industrialists recovering, with Leonardo +1,09% e Prysmian +1.72%; good too Amplifier with a +1.60%. In the declining energy Eni ed Enel (respectively at -1.76 and -2.16 per cent), A2A heavy (-2.34%).

