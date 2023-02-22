Listen to the audio version of the article

The English listing prospectus pleases the financial community and is preparing to play a leading role in the pipeline under construction which this year should relaunch the ambitions of Piazza Affari, hit by numerous delistings in recent months. After Eurogroup Laminations, which was the first to use it on the occasion of its recent landing at Piazza Affari, they would be ready to take advantage of the possibility of preparing a single prospectus in English (instead of a document in Italian at…