Franchetti, a pioneer in the field of management, diagnostics and predictive maintenance of infrastructures, bridges and viaducts in particular, announces that it has today obtained from Borsa Italiana the provision for admission to trading of the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants on the Euronext Growth market Milan, multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, after having successfully concluded the placement of its ordinary shares, with a total collection of approximately Euro 2.5 million, in the event of full exercise of the increasing greenshoe option of capital, granted by the Company to Integrae SIM.

The start date of the trading of the ordinary shares of Franchetti SpA and of the warrants called “Franchetti 2022-2025” was set for Thursday 29 September 2022.

“The listing on the stock exchange is an important and fundamental step in supporting the growth of the company. We bring a new approach and cutting-edge solutions to the urgent demand for sustainability, safety and resilience of essential infrastructures such as bridges, roads and viaducts – said Paolo Franchetti, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Franchetti SpA – Qualified investors who have trusted us have understood this well and know that they will be able to seize the wave of reconstruction and maintenance of the infrastructures that connect the territory in many advanced countries. In our country alone, it is estimated that around 150,000 bridges need monitoring and maintenance. Our proprietary solutions, based on artificial intelligence and predictive data analysis, allow you to quickly and safely estimate the life cycle of infrastructures, plan times and types of interventions, guaranteeing a more efficient and sustainable allocation of resources. The capital raised will allow us to invest in research and development and skills. We intend to grow, also by external lines, in Italy and abroad, for example in countries such as Brazil and North America, where we are already present and where we intend to seize the vast potential for development “.