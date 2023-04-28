Home » Borsa, Milan bad with the banks: the markets sense the “country risk”
Business

Borsa, Milan bad with the banks: the markets sense the “country risk”

by admin
Borsa, Milan bad with the banks: the markets sense the “country risk”

Stock market, bad banks in Piazza Affari

The Milan Stock Exchange (-1.1%) is bad, worsening weighed down by the banks, in line with the other European price lists. Government bond yields are down sharply. The spread between the BTP and the Bund stood at 189 points, with the Italian 10-year rate dropping 9 points to 4.24%. Banco Bpm (-4.2%), Bper (-4%) and Mps (-3.9%) slip in Piazza Afari. Heavy sitting also Intesa and Unicredit (-3.3%). Sales on Campari which loses 2%, Moncler (-1.9%) and Nexi (-1.6%).

The markets, therefore, further turn the spotlight on the Italian government after yesterday’s mess with the centre-right majority that fell short on the deviation within the Def due to the lack of only six votes.

This is not good news for Italy. When all the banks go bad it means that the market has identified a “country risk”. That is, the risk of insolvency of public and private operators, linked to the geographical area of ​​origin and independent of their will.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Masciarelli, the Abruzzo winery where iconic wine meets art

You may also like

Resolution 17 of 04/24/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

from Montedison to Eni’s Novamont up to Sir

Separated father: every year 2500 euros for his...

Ethiopia: Tigray, large public market begins tomorrow across...

Wall Street opens lower: fears about inflation persist

Fiscal delegation, Gusmeroli: “Some decrees ready in a...

The high range pushes Mercedes-Benz’s accounts, positive estimates...

Tim, Labriola at the end of the line....

Politburo meeting: Economy mostly recovering, demand still insufficient...

Industry revenues recovering in February: +1.3% on January...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy