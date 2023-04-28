Borsa, Milan bad with the banks: the markets sense the “country risk”

Stock market, bad banks in Piazza Affari

The Milan Stock Exchange (-1.1%) is bad, worsening weighed down by the banks, in line with the other European price lists. Government bond yields are down sharply. The spread between the BTP and the Bund stood at 189 points, with the Italian 10-year rate dropping 9 points to 4.24%. Banco Bpm (-4.2%), Bper (-4%) and Mps (-3.9%) slip in Piazza Afari. Heavy sitting also Intesa and Unicredit (-3.3%). Sales on Campari which loses 2%, Moncler (-1.9%) and Nexi (-1.6%).

The markets, therefore, further turn the spotlight on the Italian government after yesterday’s mess with the centre-right majority that fell short on the deviation within the Def due to the lack of only six votes.

This is not good news for Italy. When all the banks go bad it means that the market has identified a “country risk”. That is, the risk of insolvency of public and private operators, linked to the geographical area of ​​origin and independent of their will.

