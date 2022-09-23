Home Business Borsa, Milan closes sharply: the Ftse Mib index at -3.3%
MILAN. Last session before the heavily negative elections for the Milan Stock Exchange, the worst of the main equity markets in Europe, where all the lists have slipped: the Ftse Mib index closed down 3.3% to 21,066 points, on minimums of the day. Among the major stocks in Piazza Affari, Tenaris’s sharp slide (-8.3%) also on the weakness of oil, hurt Leonardo (-6%) with Eni and Intesa, which both sold 4.7%. He tried to keep Atlantia, filed by 0.3%.

The European stock exchanges
The main European stock exchanges closed the last session of the week with a sharp decline. In Milan, Piazza Affari ends trading with the worst result (-3.36%) with the Ftse Mib at 21,066 points. The Amsterdam Stock Exchange closed down 2.7%, followed by Madrid which lost 2.4% and Paris down 2.2%. The London list lost 2% in the final, while Frankfurt lost 1.9%.

Wall Street in red too
Wall Street continues in the red and widens the decline with the Dow Jones dropping 1.42% to 29,648.27 points, the Nasdaq leaving 1.74% on the ground at 10,874.62 points and the S&P 500 marking – 1.71% at 3,693.78 points.

Spread BTP-Bund: closed with growth at 230
The spread between German BTPs and Bunds closed the last session before the upward vote: the spread closed at 230 points against 220 at the start of the day, with the Treasury product rate at 4.32%. On a day of strong tensions on government bonds across Europe, the yield of the Italian bond rose by 16 basis points, but it was a session of passion especially for the product of the same maturity of Great Britain, in parallel with the slide of the pound. , which rose by 33 basis points to 3.82%.

