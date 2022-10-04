Home Business Borsa, Milan jumped by 2.3% with Mps and Stm: spread at 230
MILAN. Departure with the turbo for Piazza Affari, which takes the wake of Wall Street and the Asian stock exchanges, while investors return to buy on the stock market throughout Europe. The Ftse Mib rose by 2.3%, driven by Stm (+ 3.6%), Fineco (+ 3.4%) and Nexi (+ 3.4%). Purchases also on banks led by MPS (+ 4.2%), ahead of Banco Bpm (2.9%) and Unicredit (+ 2.4%).

The BTP-Bund spread remains at 230 basis points but the Italian 10-year yield continues its decline, falling by five points to 4.17%. In London the Ftse 100 index rose by 0.8% to 6,963 points, in Paris the Cac 40 advanced by 1.13% to 5,859 points while in Frankfurt the Dax marks an increase of 1.24% to 12,360 points.

Piazza Affari therefore continues in the mini rally that began yesterday on the stock exchanges, after the news of the withdrawal of the British tax cuts plan, and the decline in the US manufacturing ISM, which could lead the Fed to a less aggressive monetary policy. Monte Paschi is recovering (+ 2.3%) after the EU’s ok to the new restructuring commitments. Fineco tonic in managed savings up + 3.2%. In energy, Enel rose by 1.4%, Eni + 2%, utilities did well. Among the other blue chips on Stm (+ 2.8%), in the car Stellantis gains 2.3% after the data on registrations, with Pirelli + 2.5%. Well Nexi and Moncler.

