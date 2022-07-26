Home Business Borsa Milano closed weak at -1%, new historical lows for TIM
Borsa Milano closed weak at -1%, new historical lows for TIM

Borsa Milano closed weak at -1%, new historical lows for TIM

Prevalence of sales today in Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib, fresh from the good session on the eve, scores -1.04% at the end of 21.159 points. Among the individual securities, the banks retrace (-3.1% Banco BPM and -2.78% Bper) which had been a positive player on the eve. Tomorrow the bank quarterly season starts with Unicredit accounts arriving before the start of trading. Some industrialists are also hurting today with over -2% for CNH and Pirelli. Yet another critical session for TIM which, with over -3% today, updates the historical lows in the area of ​​€ 0.2035.

Waiting for the Fed tomorrow, Wall Street today moves into negative territory thanks to the Walmart warning. Waiting for the numbers of Alphabet and Microsoft tonight. In Europe, on the other hand, the energy crisis is being looked at with Gazprom which yesterday announced that the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline will decrease gas flows to only about 20% from 27 July.

