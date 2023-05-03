Borsa Milano closes higher betting on the Fed

Piazza Affari rises by 0.8%. Unicredit slows down after the sprint start

The Milan Stock Exchange rebounds after two consecutive sessions of decline. The banks, above all Unicredit, set the tone. FtseMib +0.8%. In Italy, there are 1.98 million people looking for work, the minimum since November 2022.On Wall Street trading is proceeding cautiously in anticipation of what is hoped to be the last interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in a long period of time. The S&P 500 dropped 0.06% to 4,116.95 points, the Dow Jones 0.25% to 33,601.29 points while the Nasdaq gained 0.24% to 12,109.22 points. Eli Lilly rose 4.3% after reporting encouraging results from a study of a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, and bank stocks recovered some of the sharp drop from the day before, while oil prices continued to fall. But the market spotlight is on the Federal Reserve, which will announce its latest move to fight high inflation later this afternoon. The most widespread speculation is that the Fed will raise the overnight interest rate again, bringing it to the highest level since 2007.

Hunting for clues

More important is understanding what clues the Fed will provide about next moves. The hope on Wall Street is that this marks the end of the Fed’s fastest rate hike streak in decades, thus giving financial markets and the economy breathing room. But the Federal Reserve is in a tough spot, with no easy answer. So far, most companies have reported better earnings than feared. But expectations for the budget season were low, given the effects of rising interest rates and the economic slowdown. S&P 500 companies are likely to experience a second consecutive quarter of earnings declines. For this reason, the focus has been on what companies have said about future trends. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.38% from 3.44% on Tuesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which moves more on Fed expectations, fell to 3.95% from 3.99%.