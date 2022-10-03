Home Business Borsa Milano closes the first session of October in rally, Tenaris well
Borsa Milano closes the first session of October in rally, Tenaris well

Piazza Affari goes up the slope in the first session of October. After a sluggish first part of the day thanks to the developments of the energy crisis (Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Italy over the weekend) and Credit Suisse’s difficulties, the Ftse Mib index regained its plus sign and closed +1 , 35% to 20.927 points. After the worst September in 20 years for Wall Street, equities are trying to recover by also taking advantage of the decline in yields on US Treasuries and European government bonds.

Among the big names on the Milanese list, rally of over + 3% for ENI and Enel. The best stock today is Tenaris with + 6.9% in the wake of the oil rally, and from the Investor Presentation held in New York it emerged that the company expects further revenue growth in the second half of the year and the growth in volumes and turnover is expected to continue also entering 2023.

The worst performer of the day is Banca Generali with -3.99% after the bullish boom on Friday following rumors of a possible sale.

