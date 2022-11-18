Eighth finale with the return of purchases to Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib, after the declines of the previous two sessions, today recorded a +1.06% to 24,596 points. Today the fears related to Bullard’s (Fed) hawkish tones have eased with the market that continues to see a peak in fed funds just around 5%. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins said the central bank had more rate hikes ahead of it.

In Piazza Affari in the front row Enel with +3.14% which could replicate the investment in photovoltaics, with a new 3 GW gigafactory of solar panels (expandable up to 6GW per year) in the USA. As Equita reports, the investment could be part of the new group plan to be presented on November 22nd. Rise close to 3 percent also for CNH

Prysmian’s climb was more contained (+1.05%) which was awarded a contract worth around €150 million by the Greek transmission system operator (TSO) IPTO – Independent Power Transmission Operator – to connect the islands of Milos , Folegandros and Santorini.