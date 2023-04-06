Piazza Affari gains 1.29%. Mfe in the front line

Positive closure for the Milan Stock Exchange in the last session before the Easter break. The Ftse Mib index marks an increase of 1.29% at 27,213 points. Piazza Affari accelerates in the final outdistancing the other European Stock Exchanges and without suffering the negative influence of Wall Street which stumbles after the data on the US labor market which suggest a cooling of the economy.

After a two-day break, the share price returned to life with numerous initiatives that rewarded the key sectors of banks and financials in general, and energy. Speculative purchases on Mfe after the new hospitalization of Silvio Berlusconi in intensive care. Mfe A mark an increase of 2.89% while Mfe category B go up by 3.60%.

In the banking field, Unicredit (+2.81%), Intesa (+2.12%), Bpm (+2.50%) are advancing. On asset management with evidence for Fineco, Banca Generali and Mediolanum. In energy, Enel shines (+3.30%), also ahead of Italgas, Snam and Terna, with Eni +0.79%. In the industrial field, partial recovery for Stellantis and Pirelli, inspired by Leonardo (+2.73%). Down’ Moncler (-1.53%) who accuses the weakness of the luxury sector at European level.