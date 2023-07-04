Borsa Milano confirms quota 28 thousand. Eyes only for Generali

The market hopes that the battle will also resume on Mediobanca

The Milan Stock Exchange confirms the rise at the end of the session. The Ftse Mib at +0.8% consolidates the record of over 28,000 points it has not seen since the days of Lehman, A spngere securities of the banking and industrial sector. Generali shines, arriving at around +5% to now settle at +3.30%. Delfin, the holding company of the Del Vecchio family, has asked Ivass for authorization to hold a stake of more than 10% of the share capital following the involuntary exceeding of this threshold following the purchase of treasury shares. Some analysts have read a possible reopening of the game for control of the largest insurance company in the country with over 500 billion assets under management. However, Delfin specifies that the request presented to IVASS “became necessary – pursuant to the law – as a result of the treasury share buyback plan launched by Assicurazioni Generali in August 2022 and implemented in the following months, a plan which determined Delfin’s involuntary exceeding of the threshold of 10% of exercisable voting rights, in the light of the suspension of voting rights for treasury shares purchased by the company”. This request, accepted on 30 June 2023 by the authority, underlines Delfin, “therefore does not imply any particular strategy, other than that of acting in accordance with the rules with respect to one’s position as shareholder of the Trieste insurance company”

Analyst comments

Only in the coming months will it therefore be understood whether Delfin will confirm this approach, remaining with the current quota, which has now risen to just over 10%, or whether it will round it up by more or less substantial fractions. It should be remembered that Del Vecchio’s holding company, with the patron still alive, and with an ally Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, had engaged in a battle last year for a change of governance in Generali, losing it. Mediobanca and the international funds had raised 39.2% of the capital for the board list led by Philippe Donnet, Delfin and Caltagirone only 29.4% for the alternative list. Furthermore Delfin is already the first shareholder of Mediobanca, with 19.8%. Piazzetta Cuccia in turn holds 13.1% of Leone, a share that could now be surpassed by Delfin. “We believe that the authorization of IVASS to rise from 10% to 20% – writes Equita – will again increase the speculative appeal on Generali (and indirectly on Mediobanca), however, Delfin’s strategy on Generali under management remains to be verified by Milleri, considering the latest statements which seemed to indicate a focus on the core business of eyewear and a more collaborative approach towards Mediobanca”. Also to be understood is “the willingness of Delfin, and consequently of the participants in the holding company, to face a huge financial expense, since at the current market price the acquisition of a further 10% of Generali would involve a cash expense of approximately 2.9 billion euro”, and “if the authorization from IVASS has any limitations, such as for example for Mediobanca, where the investment must be declared of a financial nature”