On the downside, it is helped by the escalation of tension in Ukraine

New decline in the Milan Stock Exchange which fails to overcome the obstacle of 28,000 points. The Ftse Mib index closes at 27,409 points, down by 0.68%. Various factors contribute to favoring the drop in prices, starting with the increase in tension in Ukraine. Russian President Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the Start nuclear weapons control program, opening the door to apocalyptic scenarios. It is probably just propaganda but fear is growing, however, the tightening of central banks is real, both in the USA and in Europe.

Negativa Wall Street

The Finnish governor Olli Rehn let us imagine new increases in the summer, which led to a new decline in European share prices. The negative performance of Wall Street, weighed down by the cautious prospects on consumption coming from Walmart and Home Depot, did not then allow a recovery in the afternoon. Paris lost 0.64%, Frankfurt 0.5% The trend of the Ftse Mib index remains negative towards 26,500. Any ideas over 28,000 appear at the moment as only opportunities for lightening,

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

BPM BANK

Deutsche Bank has raised the target from 4.2 to 5.4 euros and strengthens the BUY. The stock closed at €4.05

FINCANTIERI and LEONARDO

According to the Financial Timesthe EU evaluates the purchase of arms for Ukraine with its own budget to speed up the process, BUY. Leonardo was the best blue chip on the Stock Exchange with an increase of 2.95% to €10.46 Fincantieri lost 3.92% to €0.6

MEDIOBANCA

Deutsche Bank size from Hold to SELLtarget 9.80 euros. The stock remained stable a 10,12€.

BONDS

The spread closed higher on expectations of a further rate hike by the ECB given the positive data on the economic situation released today. At the end of the session, the differential between the 10-year BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German equivalent maturity stood at 193 points from 187 yesterday. The yield on the Italian stock rose to 4.47% from 4.33%. The Bund at 2.54% maximum since the beginning of the year.

ENERGY

PETROLIUM

It opens higher in New York, gaining 0.75% to 76.91 dollars a barrel. Brent exchanges at 83 dollars.

GAS

Down by 2% to 48.8 euros per megawattora

CURRENCIES

The exchange rate between the euro and the dollar remained unchanged a 1,0671,

ORO

Unchanged to 1,853 dollars.