Home » Borsa Milano in red with the other European markets
Business

Borsa Milano in red with the other European markets

by admin
Borsa Milano in red with the other European markets

(Teleborsa) – Difficult day for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, discounting a very negative climate, in the wake of inflation data in the UK, more robust than expected. The much-observed figure seems to point to further rate hikes by the Bank of England.

Later eyes will also be on the German IFO and statements by ECB officials at the 25th anniversary ceremony. Not to forget the negotiations on raising the US debt ceiling.

L’Euro / US Dollar the session continued at the previous levels, reporting a variation of +0.11%. L’Oro maintains substantially stable position at 1,974.9 dollars an ounce. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) fell fractionally, leaving 0.72% on the fence for now.

Unchanged it spreadwhich stands at +184 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 4.32%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent decided decline for Frankfurtwhich marks -1.2%, under pressure Londonwith a sharp decline of 1.38%, and suffers Pariswhich shows a loss of 1.44%.

Overlooking Piazza Affari, with the FTSE MIB which suffers a drop of 1.98%, continuing the bearish trail of three consecutive declines, which started last Monday; along the same lines, deep red for the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich retreats to 28,724 points, a clear decrease of 1.92%.

Bad the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.55%); on the same trend, down sharply the FTSE Italia Star (-1,6%).

Best performer among the most capitalized Italian stocks, Mediobanca advances by 2.21%.

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Banca MPSwhich gets -3.92%. Prey to CNH Industrial salesmen, with a decrease of 3.29%. They focus their sales on Stellar, which suffers a drop of 3.14%. Sales on Pirelliwhich records a drop of 3.08%.

See also  Russia launches the EU oil embargo. Here comes a new surge in diesel

Broken down for all Italian mid-cap stocks. The strongest declines occur on GVS, which continues the session with -3.15%. Bad sitting for EASY B, which shows a loss of 2.94%. Under pressure Autogrill, which shows a drop of 2.69%. Slide Carl Industrieswith a clear disadvantage of 2.64%.

You may also like

Guest PostHospital care needs better planning and funding

Moving minds! Global education for the young people:...

Global Green Energy Council awarded Baotou the title...

Germany, the traffic light coalition and its plans:...

The government suppresses the Anpal. Staff in the...

This is the richest woman in the world:...

Xilin Gol Energy Equipment Manufacturing Industry Beijing Summit...

EU court decides – Emmental cheese is not...

Nigeria: the Dangote mega refinery in Lagos inaugurated...

The new home ownership scheme does not bring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy