Borsa Milano in red with the other European markets

(Teleborsa) – Difficult day for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, discounting a very negative climate, in the wake of inflation data in the UK, more robust than expected. The much-observed figure seems to point to further rate hikes by the Bank of England.

Later eyes will also be on the German IFO and statements by ECB officials at the 25th anniversary ceremony. Not to forget the negotiations on raising the US debt ceiling.

L’Euro / US Dollar the session continued at the previous levels, reporting a variation of +0.11%. L’Oro maintains substantially stable position at 1,974.9 dollars an ounce. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) fell fractionally, leaving 0.72% on the fence for now.

Unchanged it spreadwhich stands at +184 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 4.32%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent decided decline for Frankfurtwhich marks -1.2%, under pressure Londonwith a sharp decline of 1.38%, and suffers Pariswhich shows a loss of 1.44%.

Overlooking Piazza Affari, with the FTSE MIB which suffers a drop of 1.98%, continuing the bearish trail of three consecutive declines, which started last Monday; along the same lines, deep red for the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich retreats to 28,724 points, a clear decrease of 1.92%.

Bad the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.55%); on the same trend, down sharply the FTSE Italia Star (-1,6%).

Best performer among the most capitalized Italian stocks, Mediobanca advances by 2.21%.

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Banca MPSwhich gets -3.92%. Prey to CNH Industrial salesmen, with a decrease of 3.29%. They focus their sales on Stellar, which suffers a drop of 3.14%. Sales on Pirelliwhich records a drop of 3.08%.

Broken down for all Italian mid-cap stocks. The strongest declines occur on GVS, which continues the session with -3.15%. Bad sitting for EASY B, which shows a loss of 2.94%. Under pressure Autogrill, which shows a drop of 2.69%. Slide Carl Industrieswith a clear disadvantage of 2.64%.