The Milan Stock Exchange takes off at full speed: the rate hike is not scary

The Milan Stock Exchange starts up by 0.7%. The Ftse Mib index travels around 27,500 points which marks a new record for a year. Confident climate awaiting the economic bulletin of the ECB and the interventions of various exponents of the central bank, We look at the USA with data on the labor market

TENARIS

Up 8% It ended 2022 with a record net income of $2.549 billion, up 142% compared to 2021. The board will propose the distribution of a dividend balance of $0.34 per share, which considering the The $0.17 down payment distributed in November brings the total to $0.51 ($602 million total) against 0.41 of the previous year. . The increase in revenues reflects the strong recovery in oil and gas drilling activity in the Americas

SOLID WORLD

Salt by 11%. He started the production of Electrospider, the 3D bioprinter capable of making rFaithful reproductions of human cells, tissues and organs. The initial production capacity is 12 printers worth 500,000 euros each, for a total of 6 million euros. Production takes place at the company plant in Barberino Tavarnelle, just outside Florence. Electrospider was born from the collaboration between SolidWorld and the Biofabrication group of the E. Piaggio Research Center of the University of Pisa. The tests carried out during the last year have given positive results, and now the 3D printer is ready to be marketed all over the world