Markets in tune at the start of the week. The Ftse Mib extends the streak of consecutive positive sessions to four, closing at 22,610 points (+ 2.34%). In the front row also today the banks with Bper at + 4.97% followed by Intesa Sanpaolo + 3.43%, Banco Bpm at + 2.97%, and Unicredit + 2.31%. Outside the Ftse Mib, the leap of Mps stands out (+ 19%) in the wake of the possibility that Anima will participate in the capital increase of the Sienese bank with a stake between 150 and 250 million euros.

Among the big rallies today TIM with + 3.93%; over + 3% also for Stellantis, Poste and Iveco.

To give breath today to the optimism in the Old Continent there are the news related to the Ukrainian war with the substantial territorial gains made by the Ukrainian troops that give hope for a conclusion of the conflict sooner than expected. On the currency front, the largest daily increase in the last 5 months for the euro is due to the expectations of an aggressive ECB also in the coming months in raising rates. Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said Thursday’s rate hike (+75bps) was a clear sign “and if the inflation picture remains the same, clear further steps need to be taken”.