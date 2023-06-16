Borsa Milano record returns to 28,000 points

Central Bank Week ends with the Market Festival

Today was Four Witches Day for stock and index futures and options to expire. The appointment usually coincides with bad surprises. Today, on the other hand, it was a symphony of riati to which was added the spread that fell to 157 as it hasn’t happened since April last year. The Nasdaq surpassed 15,000 despite rates at 5.25%. The German Dax updates its all-time high, even though Germany and the Eurozone are in recession and the ECB promises rates of 4.25% in July. The Nikkei revisits the glories of 1990 with the Boj which leaves the cost of money at -0.1%. The Ftse Mib is knocking back on the fateful 28,000 points, which have always rejected the index. The Milan Stock Exchange recovers yesterday’s loss, post ECB, and closes at 27,860 points, up 0.47%. But something seems to change starting from America.

Heavyweights on top

Consumer confidence according to the University of Michigan indicator for the US rose to 63.9 in June 2023, the highest in four months, from 59.2 in May, according to preliminary data. The figures topped forecasts by 60, reflecting increased optimism as inflation eased and the debt ceiling crisis resolved. Apple updates its all-time high to €186.61, but Microsoft also tops it at $350.93. All-time record for Siemens as well at 166.3 euros. But then there are those who remember that today is the day of the 4 witches, with maturities of futures and options on stocks and indices for 4,200 billion dollars globally. Wall Street begins to slow down… and will be closed on Monday for holidays.

Great recovery of Leonardo

Piazza Affari lacks a driving sector, such as the banking sector from November to March. Today Diasorin, the pink jersey with +3%, is over 100 euros, then Moncler runs towards the all-time record of 69 euros (+2.6% to 67.2 euros). Leonardo dates back to well above 10 euros. Iveco driven by buy-back recovers. New strength for credit institutions, led by Banco Bpm (+2.6%). However, Generali lost more than one percentage point after the cash purchase of Liberty Seguros and Pirelli was sold due to uncertainty about the future of the large Chinese shareholder. Oil companies down today in the wake of the seesaw of crude oil.