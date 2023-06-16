Home » Borsa Milano record returns to 28,000 points
Business

Borsa Milano record returns to 28,000 points

by admin
Borsa Milano record returns to 28,000 points

Central Bank Week ends with the Market Festival

Today was Four Witches Day for stock and index futures and options to expire. The appointment usually coincides with bad surprises. Today, on the other hand, it was a symphony of riati to which was added the spread that fell to 157 as it hasn’t happened since April last year. The Nasdaq surpassed 15,000 despite rates at 5.25%. The German Dax updates its all-time high, even though Germany and the Eurozone are in recession and the ECB promises rates of 4.25% in July. The Nikkei revisits the glories of 1990 with the Boj which leaves the cost of money at -0.1%. The Ftse Mib is knocking back on the fateful 28,000 points, which have always rejected the index. The Milan Stock Exchange recovers yesterday’s loss, post ECB, and closes at 27,860 points, up 0.47%. But something seems to change starting from America.

Heavyweights on top

Consumer confidence according to the University of Michigan indicator for the US rose to 63.9 in June 2023, the highest in four months, from 59.2 in May, according to preliminary data. The figures topped forecasts by 60, reflecting increased optimism as inflation eased and the debt ceiling crisis resolved. Apple updates its all-time high to €186.61, but Microsoft also tops it at $350.93. All-time record for Siemens as well at 166.3 euros. But then there are those who remember that today is the day of the 4 witches, with maturities of futures and options on stocks and indices for 4,200 billion dollars globally. Wall Street begins to slow down… and will be closed on Monday for holidays.

See also  Usa and Covid: from Goldman Morgan Stanley new restrictions on employees in the office

Great recovery of Leonardo

Piazza Affari lacks a driving sector, such as the banking sector from November to March. Today Diasorin, the pink jersey with +3%, is over 100 euros, then Moncler runs towards the all-time record of 69 euros (+2.6% to 67.2 euros). Leonardo dates back to well above 10 euros. Iveco driven by buy-back recovers. New strength for credit institutions, led by Banco Bpm (+2.6%). However, Generali lost more than one percentage point after the cash purchase of Liberty Seguros and Pirelli was sold due to uncertainty about the future of the large Chinese shareholder. Oil companies down today in the wake of the seesaw of crude oil.

You may also like

Socogas, the bet on bio-lpg and the new...

When mini-jobbers become a risk

Palazzo Chigi, Golden power on Pirelli to protect...

Residential construction in “single- and two-family houses has...

Ita, Lufthansa signs the contract. “Manageable” work causes....

Bud Light loses spot as most popular US...

Resolution 23 of 06/12/2023 – Authorization to spend...

France – Musk wants to implant a brain...

European Central Bank may continue to raise interest...

6 tips for recovery during Corona

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy