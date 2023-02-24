The best shares to buy and those to sell today on the Milan Stock Exchange

The Milan Stock Exchange seen to open on the rise. EuroStoxx50 futures +0.3%. The best stock to buy today is Leonardo. Come down again.

BUY AND SELL TODAY

ENI

Websim cuts the rating from Interesting to NEUTRAL and lower the target from 16 to 15 euros, the investment plan is very onerous.

LEONARDO

European countries have become much more willing to invest in defense and security in the wake of the war in Ukraine, said the managing director Alessandro Profumo. Poland spent 2.4% of GDP on defense and expects to rise to 4% in 2023, BUY.

STOCKS TO WATCH

ALKEMY

Information Technology Company closed 2022 with a consolidated turnover of 105 million (+10%). Operating margin at 11.7 million (+11%). “During 2022 we achieved three important milestones: the completion of our tenth year since our foundation, the turnover exceeding 100 million euros and the achievement of an overall workforce exceeding 1,000 people”, commented the CEO, Duccio Vitali.

ANIMA

keep the Castle Sgr, real estate fund management company. Yesterday the stock closed at 4.12 euros. Buy on the declines towards 4.5 euros. Selling 3.6 euros. Mediobanca Securities confirms its Neutral and TP ratings of 4 euros after the company bought 365,000 treasury shares at an average price of 4.0951 euros between 13 and 17 February. the group controls about 6.63% of its capital.

CYBEROO

Company specialized in Cybersecurity for companies. A new hacker attack has hit the sites of various Italian institutions, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Viminale, Agricultural Policies, and the Carabinieri. Many companies are also targeted. The perpetrator would be the pro-Russian collective NoName057 which, as the perpetrators of the act declared on Telegram channels, would have the aim of unmasking “Russian-phobic Italy”. The attack follows a visit from the head of government Giorgia Meloni a Kiev.

CY4GATE

Company active in cyber intelligence and cyber security. In 2022, investments in the IT security sector in Italy amounted to 1.9 billion, up by +18% on an annual basis. This is the largest percentage increase in the last five years.

ESPRINET

Consumer electronics distributor. It has published the 2022 preliminary final data. Revenues of €4.7 billion in line on an annual basis. The operating margin instead grew by +5% to 90.8 million. “We close 2022 with renewed satisfaction, setting a new profitability record” says the CEO Alessandro Cattani.

GENERAL

Delfin (Del Vecchio family) in possession of 10% of the capital, let it be known that it will be a stable shareholder.

GPI

Software dedicated to Healthcare and Public Administration. The new regulations launched by the government design a new healthcare model, based on the strengthening of local services and telemedicine. The Pnrr provides for a dowry of 20.2 billion. Telemedicine after the pandemic is increasingly used. According to Deloitte, one out of two Italians claims to have received a medical report via email, booked a service online or communicated with the doctor via chat. The future therefore envisages greater collaboration between public bodies and private suppliers to raise the bar of digitization even further.

MPS

placed a 750 million ‘callable’ three-year bond starting from the second year, with orders exceeding 1.5 billion.

OSAI

It operates in the automation of industrial processes and semiconductors. Chip-related stocks are on the rise. In Europe, the German language rises Infineon Technologies (1.86%) and the Italian-French STM (1.4%). Nvidia’s results are the driving force,

SAIPEM

He renewed the agreements of collaboration with Petrojet and Enppi, Egyptian companies with which it boasts a long history of partnership in the execution of projects in North Africa and the Middle East.

TIM

According to rumors, the council may ask to the KKR fund to increase the offer for NetCo. With closure at €0.30 it confirms the bullish strength since the beginning of February. Buy towards €0.37. Selling for €0.21

TREND

FTSE MIB (27,277 points)

It rebounds after avoiding the break-down level of 27,000. Any tears in area 27970/28180 will be quickly reabsorbed. Ready, however, to return to the first closure above 28,500 for a target of 32,000.

FORECASTS

The experts of Cfo Sim they do not change their strategy. “We continue to consider a portfolio that combines the need for income to be advantageous with the preservation of capital. With this in mind – says Antonio Tognoli – we believe a selection of stocks that have historically distributed dividends is correct. In other words, the search for those companies capable of generating profits even in a particularly challenging context, such as the one that lies ahead for 2023, and are characterized by the ability to resist geopolitical risks”.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

PROPELLER

Closing at €3.02. Prices still around the entrance area (€3.05). Buy towards 3.7€. Sell ​​€2.75.

IREN

Closing at €1.62 Consolidate on the basis of the band in which it has been cons for almost 2 months Buy towards 2,€. Sell ​​€1.55. Equity Sim confirms the BUY recommendation and the TP at €2.7.

TECHNOGYM

Closing €8.23 (+0.92%) For a few weeks now, it has been consolidating the gains from the rally that started in September: Buy at €9. Sell at €7.5

TESMEC

Closing €0.17 (-2.9%) Title accompanied in recent months by rallies with trading strategies.. Buy on rebates towards €0.185. Sell ​​€0.15

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

PROMOTED

PIRELLI

The bills. 2022 overall in line. 2023 forecast better than our estimates (in line with consensus). Good free cash flow. Let’s raise estimates and targets”, summarize the analysts of Equity Sim. In detail, the TP rises from €5.7 to €5.8, with the rating confirmed at BUY. JPMorgan raised the TP from €5.3 to €5.8, confirming the Overweight recommendation BofA confirms BUY and TP rating of €5.50. Akros raised the TP from €5.2 to €6.1. From BHF raised the TP from 5 to 5.5 €. Understanding Sanpaolo raised the TP from €4.8 to €5.8. WebSim TP raised to 5.9 € from 5.5 €Interesting recommendation. No further comments were made on the recent market rumors regarding the sale by Fr. art of Sinochem of its 37% stake (Sinochem officially denied any such plans after Bloomberg’s initial report).

SOLID WORLD

Integrae Sim raises Tp a €8.65 BUY recommendation. The company has announced the production of the Electrospide 3D bioprinterr, capable of making faithful reproductions of human cells, tissues and organs. The success of the experimental phase has given rise to mass production of the bioprinter at the Barberino Tavernelle (FI) plant, specially inaugurated with a production capacity of 12 printers with a unit value of 0.50 million, for a total of six million.

STARS

After the accounts Akros has raised its rating from Neutral to Accumulate, with TP going from €15 to €19. WebSim. TP and 14.9 at 17.4 €. Equity Sim raised the TP to €20.5, confirming the BUY recommendation. From BHF raised the TP from €20 to €22, confirming the Interesting recommendation. JPMorgan confirms the interesting recommendation and the TP at 21 €. Mediobanca Securities raised the TP from €21.1 to €24.5, confirming the Interesting recommendation.

FAIL

No reporting

NEUTRAL

No reporting

WALL STREET

Wall street yesterday broke the series of four negative sessions. The Dow Jones index yesterday gained 0.34% to 33,156 points, the S&P 500 +0.54% to 4,012 and the Nasdaq +0.72% to 11,590. The third negative week in a row would complete at these levels (-1.6% the provisional balance).

US INFLATION

Today’s session could be driven by the macroeconomic data released in the afternoon before the markets open. The Personal Consumer Expenditure Core is expected by the consensus to slightly cool down to +4.3%. Everything revolves around expectations on the evolution of inflation, which is slowing down but not at the desired pace. You just need to be patient because from now on (the war broke out in Ukraine on 24 February 2022) the comparison with last year’s inflation data will become “easier”.

EU INFLATION

In Europe, consumer prices rose by 8.6% in January. slightly worsening compared to the previous month and in line with expectations: the last three months have recorded a contraction, after no less than sixteen consecutive months of constant increases.

STAR DUST IN NEW YORK

ALI BABA

Closing $91.25 (.4.1%) Chinese e-commerce company closes third quarter with an increase revenues up 2% year over year to 247 billion yuan ($35.9 billion), the consensus was 245 billion. Earnings per share came in at 19.26 yuan , analysts had expected 16.26 yuan. Net income rose 69% to 48.6 billion yuan.

EBAY

It closed at $45.25 (-5.22%). The company warned that following the worsening market environment, it will be “challenging” to maintain or improve profitability.

LUCID MOTOR

It closed at $8.79 (-12%). The electric car maker ended the quarter with lower-than-expected revenues. Bank of America rejected the stock.

MODERN

It lost 7% to $139.9, weighed down by the slowdown in demand for Vaccine against Covid and the increase in costs.

NVIDIA

Closing at $220 (+12.82%) the day after the publication of the quarterly data. They are brought to light, following this communication. chip manufacturers, in particolare Advanced Micro Devices +3,93%. Qualcomm +1,82%.

ASIA

All China‘s stock exchanges fell towards the end of the session, but the weekly balance is not homogeneous. The CSI 300 index of Shanghai and Shenzen down 1%, closed the week with an increase of 0.7%. Taipei’s Taiex loses 0.4% (+0.4% a week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng -1.4% (-3.2% a week).

JAPAN

Nikkei up 1% ( -1% the week) In Parliament, the next governor of the bank central Kazuo Ueda, reiterated that the current monetary policy framework is appropriate, a revision could be considered when inflation is steadily below 2%. Ueda spoke shortly after the publication of data on consumer prices: in January the increase was 4.3% year on year, from +4% in December.

BONDS

The T Bond trades at 3.86%, from 3.91% yesterday morning. 10-year BTP at 4.37%, from 4.45% the day before.

ENERGY

PETROLIUM

Brent up 1%, in the aftermath of the release of US crude inventories data.

GAS

It moved from 50.50 to 51 euro/mWh. Natural gas consumption in the EU has decreased by 19.3% since August compared to the average for the same period in the previous 5 years, thanks to a decidedly mild winter.

CURRENCIES

Euro near the lows from the beginning of the year at 1.060 against the dollar. In two years, investing in dollars yields around 4.70%, while the Bund yields 2.91%. This is why investors have returned to appreciate the US currency.

ORO

It opens at $1,824 slightly up. He is heading for the third negative week in the last four, disturbed by the prospect of a more rigid stance from the Fed. The precious metal’s descent coincided with the dollar’s third positive week in the last four. A trend that therefore confirms the historic inverse correlation between the two assets. The uptrend and the downtrend towards the $1,850/1,800 support are an opportunity to buy with a view to portfolio diversification. Change of scenery in case of a drop below $1,780.

THE SENTENCE OF THE DAY

Never regret what you did if at that moment you were happy …….