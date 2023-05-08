Borsa Milano stable closing on May 8th. Mps sprints

Piazza Affari is the best

Anonymous European stock exchanges in the first weekly session amid the greater optimism on the economic situation, after the US employment data, and the expectation for the April statistics on US consumer and producer prices which will arrive during the week. After being the best of the last octave (+1% variation), Piazza Affari closed the negotiations with another +0.28% but the best of the day – with London closed to celebrate the new King Charles III – was Madrid (+0.58%) with banks in evidence. Flat Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

Mps absolute protagonist on the Ftse Mib (+5.8%)

The title gains between the expectation of the quarterly and the new rumors about the Treasury maneuvering on the controlling share. Cnh Industrial (+2.6%) achieved another increase by exploiting the positive opinion on the accounts. The other lenders are doing well and also Nexi which will release the numbers for the January-March period in the next few days. Achievements on Diasorin (-2.3%) among the best in recent days. Sales of utilities and Enel (-0.7%) a few days after the battle in the shareholders’ meeting over the renewal of the board. Tim flat after Friday’s exploit waiting for a breakthrough on offers for the network.

CURRENCIES

On the foreign exchange market, the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar remained at 1.1017.

ENERGY

Oil still on the rise with WTI in June at 73 dollars a barrel and Brent in July close to 77 dollars a barrel. Natural gas up to 37 euros per megawatt hour.