Home » Borsa Milano stable closing on May 8th. Mps sprints
Business

Borsa Milano stable closing on May 8th. Mps sprints

by admin
Borsa Milano stable closing on May 8th. Mps sprints

Piazza Affari is the best

Anonymous European stock exchanges in the first weekly session amid the greater optimism on the economic situation, after the US employment data, and the expectation for the April statistics on US consumer and producer prices which will arrive during the week. After being the best of the last octave (+1% variation), Piazza Affari closed the negotiations with another +0.28% but the best of the day – with London closed to celebrate the new King Charles III – was Madrid (+0.58%) with banks in evidence. Flat Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

Mps absolute protagonist on the Ftse Mib (+5.8%)

The title gains between the expectation of the quarterly and the new rumors about the Treasury maneuvering on the controlling share. Cnh Industrial (+2.6%) achieved another increase by exploiting the positive opinion on the accounts. The other lenders are doing well and also Nexi which will release the numbers for the January-March period in the next few days. Achievements on Diasorin (-2.3%) among the best in recent days. Sales of utilities and Enel (-0.7%) a few days after the battle in the shareholders’ meeting over the renewal of the board. Tim flat after Friday’s exploit waiting for a breakthrough on offers for the network.

CURRENCIES

On the foreign exchange market, the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar remained at 1.1017.

ENERGY

Oil still on the rise with WTI in June at 73 dollars a barrel and Brent in July close to 77 dollars a barrel. Natural gas up to 37 euros per megawatt hour.

See also  IPO Reference Weekly | Vanke intends to spin-off Wanwuyun to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The article Borsa Milano stable closing on May 8th. Sprint of Mps comes from Truth and Business.

You may also like

Rome, “you can dine out without paying”. Here...

Boomer would rather take early retirement than work...

More than 10,000 onlookers have watched 75 suites...

Goldman Sachs cautious about rate cuts by the...

What the state can do for high inflation

The EU directive on packaging threatens to cancel...

“Old Money”: How the series Succession sparked a...

Into “Specialized, Specialized and New”｜Xinbeifang: Create oil drilling...

“Lettuce in bags, oranges on the net and...

Who will pay the billions in additional costs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy