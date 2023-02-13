Best shares to buy and sell today on the Milan Stock Exchange: Ariston and Unicredit

The Milan Stock Exchange starts flat. The shares to buy today February 13, 2023 are the banks starting with Unicredit. HSBC has upgraded its rating. Goldman Sachs promotes Ariston

BUY AND SELL TODAY

ARISTON: Goldman Sachs starts hedging with a BUY and target at 11.50 eu. BANKS IN ITALY: HSBC raises all target prices, UNICREDIT, our favorite is confirmed at BUY, the target rises from 18 to 23 euros.

STOCKS TO WATCH

SYSTEM BANK

Specialized in the purchase of receivables from the Public Administration, it approved the results as at 31 December 2022. Factoring outperformed the market, which in turn recorded solid growth, with volumes equal to 4,417 million, +22% on a base annual. Net profit amounted to 22 million, compared to 23.3 million in the same period of 2021.

TREND

FTSE MIB (27,508 points)

Also the second week of February extends the rally started last October. E’ it is probable that the arrival in the 28 thousand area could activate a consolidation phase, therefore profit can be taken with downside projection towards 26,000/26,500. Ready, however, to return to the first closure above 28,500 for a target of 32,000.

FORECASTS

A negative week ended for the main stock exchanges. Milan among the few exceptions with a growth of 1.2% thanks to the boost from the banks and some excellent quarterly reports (Iveco among the latest). The index of our blue chips is moving at its highest level for 12 months and is now close to very strong resistance: area 28 thousand. Watch out for the next sessions. On Wall Street, tensions over inflation weigh again. There is no longer the widespread belief that the FED will stop anytime soon. Focus on US January inflation data due out tomorrow. The consensus expects a slowdown to +6.20% from +6.50% in December. The Nasdaq (11,718) has accumulated a weekly loss balance of about 2%, failing the attempt to reverse the negative trend that would come with the breaking of the resistances towards 11,800/12 thousand. Same script for the S&P500 (4,090) which failed to breach the discriminating threshold at 4,200 points. This double factor invites us to be a little more cautious because, having a prodigious start to the year behind us, there might be some profit taking.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BPM BANK

Closing at €4.15. Consolidate on period tops. Buy on weaknesses towards the €4 threshold. Target €4.6 and stop loss €3.8. Intermonte’s fundamental analysis has a Tp at €5.4 Barclays raised the TP from €5 to €5.6, confirming the Overweight recommendation. Fourth quarter 2022 accounts came in better than expectations. Understanding Sanpaolo raised the TP from €4.9 to €5.3, confirming the BUY recommendation.

ENEL

Closing at €5.41. It’s been losing ground for a couple of weeks. Buy on weaknesses towards 5,25€ con Tp a 6,3€. Stop loss a 4,8€. The fundamental analysis of Intermonte indicates a Tp at 6€ – UBS confirms BUY and TP ratings of €6 after the company recorded operating margin and net debt above consensus. The final data, which will be published on March 16, could bring further positive messages

UNDERSTANDING

Closing €2.48 The rally may lose steam. Buy on weaknesses towards €2.25. Tp at €2.6. Stop loss at 2.1€. Fundamental analysis by Websim indicates a Tp €3.2

STARS

Closing €15.41. Prices are struggling to get out of almost a year of movements in the €11.2/12-15/15.5 band. Buy only when the resistance is overcome at €15.6. Tp at €18.5 and stop loss at €13.8. Intermonte’s fundamental analysis indicates a Tp at €13.9.

TESMEC

Closing at €0.17 I prices are trying to get out of the 0.11-0.16 eu band that had lasted for over 9 months. The top of 2022 is approaching in the €0.19 area.

TINEXT

Closing at €25.46 Despite the consolidation of the last few days, signs remain in favor of a medium-term reaction. Buy in the direction of €30 and stop loss €22. Websim’s fundamental analysis indicates a Tp at €30

UNICREDIT [[

Closing at €18.9. It faces a very difficult area, 18-20 eu, lightening zone. Websim’s fundamental analysis indicates a Tp at €23

WEBUILD

Closing at €1.72 In consolidation for about 3 weeks: this is probably a bullish sign. Expected acceleration towards 1.8 eu.

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

PROMOTED

ASCOPIAVE

Equity Sim confirms BUY rating with TP of €4.5 after presentation of the 2022 business plan.

GENERAL BANK

Equity increases the TP to €32.3 from the previous €31.7. Deutsche Bank confirms BUY rating with TP of €35.7. Akros downgraded its rating to Neutral from Accumulate in light of the limited upside offered by the new TP, set at €36 from €33. The title, the experts point out, deals with a relationship

P/E 2023-2024 of around 12.5, in line with the historical average.

CY4GATE Signed a contract with a European institutional client for the supply of Decision Intelligence systems. The contract has a value of 9 million, spread over 36 months (ie 3 million per year). This is the largest single contract ever disclosed by the company,and was announced in a period usually not busy from a commercial point of view. This contract confirms the validity of Cy4gate’s technological offer in the Decision Intelligence space and increases its presence in Europe

. VERY INTERESTING rating, TP at €15.2.

LEONARDO Closing at €9.86. It is close to the 10 euro threshold for the first time in eight months. The balance of the week: +4.50%. Approximately +23% from January 1st. Rising geopolitical tensions (spy balloon above US skies) support defense stocks. The consensus gathered by Bloomberg now registers 16 Buys, 1 Neutral, 1 Sell, with an average target price of €12.

Websim-Intermonte has an INTERESTING fundamental judgment and a target price of 11 euros.

MEDIOBANCA Equity Sim rating BUY e TP at 12 € confirmed. The stock continues to offer an attractive return on capital, analysts point out. Citigroup conferma rating BUY.

TP equal to 12 €.

RACING FORCE

MidCap strengthens the Buy after the latest results.

TP at €6.30 from €6.1 after publication of the latest results.

SARASHe announced that starting from the approval of the 2022 financial statements, Fabio Peretti will replace Franco Balsamo in the role of chief financial officer of Saras. Peretti has been with Saras since 2016 and currently holds the function of Head of Budgeting & Controlling, reporting directly to Balsamo.Peretti’s appointment follows Matteo Codazzi’s by a few months who replaced Dario Scaffardi as CEO of Saras on 31 October.

Websim confirms the INTERESTING recommendation, target 1.80 euros.

SCIUKER FRAMES WebSim We believe that Sciuker, thanks to the investments made in recent years, the partnerships signed and the acquisitions completed, is well positioned to reap the benefits that could come from the approval of the European directive on the energy efficiency of buildings. In Italy, the properties on which priority action must be taken are at least 1.8 million (15% less efficient) and this will require a greater effort than that made in recent years with the launch of initiatives such as the Superbonus. The approval of the directive would significantly improve the visibility of the company’s medium-long term numbers.

We confirm the positive stock recommendation. VERY INTERESTING judgment TP of €15.80.

TIMTIM Brasil reported solid quarterly results better than estimates TIM will report 2022 results tomorrow Websim has a recommendation on VERY INTERESTING

target price a 0,42 euro.

UNIPOL Equity Sim conferma rating BUY e TP at 6,9 €

after the group reported results that were slightly better than expected

REJECT

INWIT Akros downgraded rating to Accumulate from BUY, withTP equal to €11.5 per share

awaiting the accounts on the agenda for 2 March.

NEUTRAL

ANIMA UBS he limited the TP to €4 from €4.1, confirming

a Neutral il rating,

BANKING IFIS Revenues in the 2 half year were higher than expected, also adjusting them for some negative items booked under the operating line.

Websim NEUTRAL rating with target price of 17.7 euros.

WALL STREET The beginning of the week is seen as bearish with futures which decrease by 0.2%.Wall Street closed randomly on Friday ahead of tomorrow’s inflation data. US consumer confidence, measured by the University of Michigan, jumped to the highest level in thirteen months, scoring 66.4 points against forecasts of 65 . The final Dow Jones rose by 0.50% to 33,869 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.20% to 4,089 points. The Nasdaq dropped by 0.61% to 11,718 points (last week it closed at -2.4%) failing the attempt to reverse the negative trend with the breaking of the resistances towards 11,800/12 thousand. The pause is justified by the excellent +12% accumulated since the beginning of the year. First alert in case of a drop below 11,500.Lyft, a direct competitor of Uber, collapses (-36.44% to 10.31 dollars) after the quarterly report which did not satisfy investors. It reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 21% from the same period in 2021. But the net loss of $588.1 million is larger when compared to the $283.2 million of the fourth quarter of 2021. Tesla was also down sharply with -5.03% after the rally supported in the last period by the accounts which showed profits higher than forecasts and record revenues in the last quarter also thanks to the reopenings in China which allowed to increase production. The rise in the price of oil favored by Russia’s decision to cut production boosted the shares of the sector

: ConocoPhillips +4,68%, ExxonMobil +4,26%, Eog Resources +5,49

ASIA Almost all the stock markets in Asia Pacific fell in the final session, following the second consecutive session of declines on Wall Street. CSI 300 index of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges -0.7% on the day of the publication of data showing a less alarming rise in Chinese inflation than expected. Last month, consumer prices rose by +2.1% less than consensus estimates. Producer prices fell by 0.8%, the same drop in December: economists had expected -0.5%.Nikkei di Tokyo +0,3%

, the weekly balance is slightly positive (+0.5%). In Japan, producer prices did not rise from the previous month. The consensus was +0.3%.

.

BONDS Ten-Year Treasury Notes moved up 3.73%, up from 3.66% on Friday. The BTP closed at 4.20%. The meeting of the finance ministers of the countries of the euro area is underway in Brussels, in which the president Lagarde and the councilor Panetta will also take part on behalf of the ECB. According to Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB directorate, the increase in interest rates should reduce inflation and

thus helping wage earners recover some of the lost purchasing power.

ENERGY

PETROLIUM Lose 1% to 78.8 dollars

the barrel.

GAS At 54 euros per mWh, slightly above the lows of the last 14 months reached on 17 January at 52.15 euros. From the beginning of the year -30%. Italy accelerates on energy independence from Russia. Algeria’s gas exports to Italy grew by +10% in 2022. This was reported by the Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab.

In 2022 Algeria became the first natural gas supplier for Italy.

CURRENCIESThe euro is stabilizing after falling 0.5% on Friday

at 1.067 on the dollar

ORO learn to $1,859. The renewed tensions on interest rates and the rebound of the dollar slowed down the purchases of precious metals. The underlying trend remains set to up, the declines towards 1,850/1,800 usd are an opportunity

to buy with a view to portfolio diversification.

THE SENTENCE OF THE DAY What distinguishes man from animal are

economic worries.