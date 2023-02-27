The best shares to buy today on the Milan Stock Exchange

At the Milan Stock Exchange the best shares to buy today are Banco Bpm, Bper and Tim. The future of the EuroStoxx50 index is at parity.

BUY AND SELL TODAY

BANKS

Jefferies strengthens the BUY on BANCO BPM and BPER, the target rises respectively to 5.7 and 4.1 euro.

TIM:

Kkr ready to dialogue with top management on the Net, BUY.

STOCKS TO WATCH

GPI

Reference partner for software, technologies and services dedicated to Health, Social and Public Administration. Healthcare will have to be increasingly digital. The regulations passed by the government outline a new healthcare model, based on the strengthening of local services and telemedicine. To achieve these objectives there are the resources of the Pnrr, which provides for a dowry of 20.2 billion.

Telehealth caught on during the pandemic, and is now being used more and more. According to Deloitte’s latest Outlook Salute Italia, one out of two Italians claims to have received a medical report via email, booked a service online or communicated with the doctor via chat. The future therefore envisages greater collaboration between public bodies and private suppliers to raise the bar of digitization even further.

TREND

FTSE MIB (26,986 points)

Down 1.07%. The index remains weak after the resistance test in the 28,000 point area. The correction is physiological. In these conditions, any tears in the area 27970/28180 will quickly be reabsorbed, therefore profit can be taken with a downside projection towards 26,300/25,900. Ready, however, to return to the first closure above 28,500 for a target of 32,000.

FORECASTS

Wall Street has had the worst week of the year, once again conditioned by the growing tensions on inflation. The S&P500 (3,970), the benchmark index of the US stock market, lost -2.7% overall and the Nasdaq Composite -3.3% (11,394). Both confirmed the inability to violate the respective thresholds at 4,200 and 12,000 points. Elsewhere things are a little better. For example, our Ftse Mib (26,986) closed the week with -2.7%, which reduces the year-to-date gain to +14%, which in any case remains excellent. The very strong resistance in the 28,000 area is confirming its robustness, but already in the 26,000 area you can go back to buying.

The most interesting news came from currencies and raw materials: 1) the dollar reached its highest level since 6 January; 2) gold slipped to its lowest since late December; 3) the Bloomberg commodity index fell to its lowest since the end of January 2022.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

ANIMA

Closure 4,04€ Buy on rebates towards €4.50. Sell ​​€3.6. Mediobanca Securities confirmed its Neutral and TP ratings of €4 after the company bought 365,000 treasury shares between February 13 and 17 at an average price of €4.0951. Since the launch of the programme, also considering the treasury shares already held, the group has controlled approximately 6.63% of its share capital.

PROPELLER

Closing at €3. Prices still around the entrance area (€3.05). Buy towards 3.7€. Sell ​​€2.75.

IREN

Closing €1.63. Consolidate on the base for almost 2 months Buy towards 2,€. Sell ​​€1.55. Equity Sim confirms the BUY recommendation and the TP at €2.7.

TECHNOGYM

Closing €8.26 For a few weeks now, it has been consolidating the gains from the rally that started in September: Buy at €9. Sell at €7.5

TESMEC

Closing 0.17 . Title accompanied in recent months by rallies with trading strategies. Buy on rebates towards €0.185. Sell ​​€0.15

TELECOM ITALIA

Closing €0.31 Confirms the bullish strength from the beginning of February. Buy towards €0.37. Selling for €0.21

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

PROMOTED

ALKEMY

In the fourth quarter of 2022, revenues amounted to 30.3 million while for the full year they reached 105 million, both up 10%. Estimates were 30.7 and 105.3 million respectively WebSim I confirm the INTERESTING recommendation, TP at €16.20. Understanding Sanpaolo confirms BUY rating e TP at 18 € . Friday price €13

CARIBBEAN COMPANY

KT&Partners confirms ADD rating and fair value at €7.15 (potential upside of 59% compared to the current price of €4.48 . The company has signed an agreement for the acquisition of We r-eticsoul The operation should allow Compagnia dei Caribbean to “implement a distribution model based on an omnichannel approach and develop an internal agency focused on communication and marketing support” .

ENI

Jefferies conferma rating BUY, with TP of 19 € after the presentation of the business plan and the 2022 accounts. UBS conferma rating BUY e TP at 18 €. Friday price €13.19

ESPRINET

Understanding Sanpaolo confirmed BUY and TP ratings of €13.3 after the company released 2022 figures in line with their estimates. Friday’s quotation €6.72

SAIPEM

General Society he confirms rating BUY e TP di 2,08 € after the company and Seaway7 entered into a collaboration agreement on offshore wind projects on fixed foundations For SocGen, in fact, this alliance could be a strategic turning point. Friday price €1.49

UNICREDIT

Goldman Sachs strengthened its Buy, raising the target price from 25.5 to 27 euros. . From today, the security enters the EuroStoxx 50 which collects the top fifty values ​​of the euro zone lists and is widely followed by institutional investors, who often use it as a reference benchmark. Analysts continue to improve their vision: the updated consensus collected by Bloomberg expresses an average target of 22.53 euros, from 18.06 euros pre-quarterly, with 25 Buys, 3 Neutrals, 0 Sells.

FAIL

No reporting

NEUTRAL

No reporting

WALL STREET

The S&P500 index future is up 0.3%. The benchmark US stock index lost 1.7% on Friday. To tear down US markets (Dow Jones a -1.02%% e 32.817 Nasdaq -‘1.69% ia 11.394 points) it is the surprise leap of the PCE index in January. The acceleration of the indicator, the most observed by the Fed to evaluate the trend in consumer prices, strengthens the possibility that the monetary tightening initiated by the central bank will continue beyond the initial market forecast.

STARDUST

FORD

Down 1.57% to $11.88 after extending production of electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks by at least another week due to battery issue (a vehicle, during a quality control, caught fire while it was recharging).

SAW

It’s a biotech that at Friday’s prices had a capitalization of about thirty billion dollars, it could be bought by Pfizer. The Wall Street Journal wrote it tonight. The newspaper reports that in the past, a negotiation with Merck had not been successful because the parties had not been able to reach an agreement on the pricethe starting point was around forty billion dollars.

ASIA

Hong Kong Hang Seng -0.5%. CSI 300 of the Shanghai and Shenzen price lists -0.1%. In the quarterly bulletin released over the weekend, China‘s central bank confirmed balanced support for the economy. Monetary policy will ensure an adequate level of liquidity and will increase the availability of credit in line with GDP growth.

JAPAN

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends the first session of the week slightly down, following the correction of the stock indexes on Wall Street. The reference index Nikkei marks a just negative change of 0.11% to 27,423.96, and a loss of 29 points, with sales focusing on technology.

BONDS

The bond market has been hit hard by the latest macro data. The 10-year Treasury Note restarts from 3.94%. German Bund at 2.52%. 10-year BTP at 4.42%, after closing the third negative week in a row (-0.9%). The ECB is certain to raise rates by 50 basis points in March. Indicators of the week will be the February inflation data and the PMI indices. At Eurozone level, the former will be on the agenda on Thursday. Expectations are for a slowdown to 8.2% yoy from the previous 8.6%. On the PMI front, the final February readings – on Wednesday for manufacturing and on Friday for services – should confirm the preliminary data, which last week rekindled expectations of further tightening. February’s economic sentiment is on the agenda today, with an improvement to 101 from the previous 99.9. For the Btp they are buying opportunities

ENERGY

PETROLIUM

Downside 0.7%, even if the Polish company Orlen (the local Eni) has announced that Russia has stopped supplying oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which according to the latest contract in force covers about 10% of Orlen’s needs.

GAS

Is back slightly above 50 euro/mWh, since the beginning of 2023 the drop is 34%.

CURRENCIES

Exchange euro Dollar a 1,054.

O RO

In lieve calo to 1,809 dollars. It is the sixth consecutive decline, with the price at the lowest level for the year. The prospect of a very tight FED stance is turning away buyers from precious metals, but we believe the inflation data seen in the last few weeks may represent the peak. Then the descent should begin. The decline towards the robust support in the $1,850/1,800 range is an opportunity to buy.

THE SENTENCE OF THE DAY

Doubting yourself is the first sign of intelligence.