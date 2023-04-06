Stock market, the Berlusconi galaxy rises in Piazza Affari

Business Square closes the session with a decisive rise, with the Ftse Mib which gains 1.87% to 27,213.86 points. The intraday high reached 27,216.48 points, while the low reached 26,951.94 points.

Enel topped the session gains at +3.30%. They follow Leonardo +2,73%, Hera (+2,49%), Bper Bank (+1,55%) e Terna (+1.50%). Up 2.89% Simple A and 3.66% Easy Bthe titles of Simple–Mediaforeurope on the Milan Stock Exchange, while the founder of the Mediaset group Silvio Berlusconi he is hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

The other listed companies in the Berlusconi galaxy, controlled or participated through the holding company Fininvestproceeding upwards: Mondadori earns 2.64% and Bank of Milan advances by 1.59%.

