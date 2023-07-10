Home » Borsa, the week starts under the banner of caution. Eyes on inflation
Borsa, the week starts under the banner of caution. Eyes on inflation

Borsa, the week starts under the banner of caution. Eyes on inflation

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After filing a first week of July in the “red”, the European stock markets open cautiously, moderately down, in the wake of the declines in Asia after the disappointing data on Chinese inflation. Consumer prices held steady in June compared to the same month a year earlier, while producer prices continued to fall, reflecting sluggish demand further complicating the recovery. Inflation will be the key theme of the week, with key data expected from the US on Wednesday and Thursday: they will be useful in understanding the next moves of central banks, which do not appear to be oriented towards “making discounts” in their aggressive policy. Furthermore, investors are also awaiting the start of the quarterly season, which will bring indications on the stability of the corporate and financial world. Thus the futures of the Euro Stoxx 50 are down, as are those of the FTSE MIB of Milan (the Milanese list closed the previous eighth with a decrease of 1.6%, after the record June); reductions also for those of the CAC 40 of Paris, those of the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, those of the IBEX 35 of Madrid, those of the Ftse 100 of London and those of the AEX of Amsterdam.

In China producer prices down in June by 5.4% on year

Chinese producer prices continue to fall. The producer price index, according to the national institute of statistics, fell by 5.4% last June, for the ninth consecutive month. This is a more pronounced drop than that achieved in May (-4.6%) and greater than analysts’ forecasts (-5%).

See also  Domestic commodity futures market opened mixed, iron ore fell more than 2%-Finance News

Tokyo closes down 0.6% on Wall Street’s heels

Closing down for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The NIKKEI 225 index dropped 0.6% ending the session at 32189.73 points. The Japanese financial center was affected by the fall on Wall Street linked to the publication of an employment report which showed a deceleration in the US labor market. The bearish trend of the Japanese market was linked, in addition to the American losses, to the strengthening of the yen, a factor which penalized exporting companies.

Oil down, the euro is back above the 1.09 dollar threshold

Oil falls as market awaits macro data to arrive in US and China later in the week, as well as OPEC+ production decisions: August WTI futures slip 0.74% to 73.31 dollars per barrel, those of September Brent by 0.69% to 77.93 dollars. Gas prices traded in Amsterdam are down slightly: August futures, after having scored a first position at 33 euros per megawatt hour, against 33.47 euros at Friday’s close, drop by 0.8% to 33.18 euros. On the currency side, the euro moved back above the threshold of 1.09 dollars and changed hands at 1.0951 (from 1.088 on Friday). The single currency is also worth 156,058 yen. The dollar/yen exchange rate is at 142.486.

