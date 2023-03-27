Two US banks went broke and closed – a major Swiss bank collapsed within days and was only saved by an emergency merger: Chaos reigned in the banking sector this month. Memories of the great financial crisis of 2008 were awakened. Governments and central banks in the USA and Europe took resolute countermeasures and calmed the situation – with words and above all with money. There was therefore no real panic on the capital market. Is the banking crisis over already? In this episode Georg talks about this with Susanne Homoelle, who holds the chair for banking and finance at the University of Rostock and is also a member of the supervisory board of one of the 20 largest German banks, the Volkswagen Bank.

