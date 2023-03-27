Home Business BörsenWoche: Is the banking crisis over?
Business

BörsenWoche: Is the banking crisis over?

by admin
BörsenWoche: Is the banking crisis over?

Two US banks went broke and closed – a major Swiss bank collapsed within days and was only saved by an emergency merger: Chaos reigned in the banking sector this month. Memories of the great financial crisis of 2008 were awakened. Governments and central banks in the USA and Europe took resolute countermeasures and calmed the situation – with words and above all with money. There was therefore no real panic on the capital market. Is the banking crisis over already? In this episode Georg talks about this with Susanne Homoelle, who holds the chair for banking and finance at the University of Rostock and is also a member of the supervisory board of one of the 20 largest German banks, the Volkswagen Bank.

Disclaimer: This podcast is not investment advice, it is for information and entertainment purposes only. The hosts or the publisher assume no liability for investment decisions that you make based on the information heard in the podcast.

How do you like the podcast “BörsenWoche”? Feel free to take our survey wiwo.de/zufriedenheit Participate so we can make the podcast even better.

There is also a special subscription offer exclusively for WirtschaftsWoche BörsenWoche listeners: https://vorteile.wiwo.de/bw-podcast/

The podcasts of WirtschaftsWoche
You can listen to the podcast episodes at www.wiwo.de/podcast and wherever there are podcasts:
– Directly at Spotify subscribe to.
– Directly at Apple Podcasts subscribe to.

See also  Spring is tick time - think Lyme disease if you have unclear symptoms

You may also like

Chief negotiator Karin Welge on the wage conflict

Drought, desalination of water is convenient. Italy back

This is how you become a startup investor...

Israel, Netanyahu dismisses the defense minister. Protests and...

Asian equities mixed: Tokyo stock exchange +0.50%, Hong...

Pre-owned Rolex: Why it’s worth buying now

Tomorrow’s heating focuses on heat pumps and hydrogen

If the United States bans TikTok, how many...

Bonds are finally back – luckily!

Pd, Schlein wins the battle against Bonaccini. Boccia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy