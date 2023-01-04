Gridwise: a collaboration to understand the real needs

To ensure that the solution fits the experience of ride-share drivers, Bosch is collaborating with Gridwise, a leading business application for ride-share and delivery drivers, to perform user research and validate the fit of the ride-share drivers. product to the market. Gridwise provides information to drivers to help them maximize their earnings and track their performance, all in one place.

RideCare companion data is managed securely and in compliance with privacy regulations. These are encrypted on your device and stored securely in the cloud.

The video data is documented with location and timestamp and can be used as evidence in case of disputes. Additionally, the device comes with several tamper-resistant features to support continuous operation during rides and upload of ride data.

Integrated SOS button

The RideCare companion device is accompanied by a wireless SOS button in the vehicle that the driver can press to initiate an emergency call to a Bosch service center. As long as the vehicle is within range of mobile connectivity, emergency call operators are available 24/7 and can examine the vehicle when a call is received. A specially trained Bosch agent can access the camera from the RideCare Companion device to determine if emergency services need to be contacted. The service centers that support RideCare companion are trained to make objective decisions based on the situation reported by the driver.

Mobility: the centrality of Mems sensors

Sensors are the heart of modern technology and the backbone of the connected world. They make vehicles safer, save lives every day and help protect the environment and health. This makes them an essential technology basis for all Bosch business areas and will be the leitmotif of the next digital communication campaign with the slogan “Sensor tech #LikeABosch”.