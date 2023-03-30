HR manager Filiz Albrecht is leaving the Bosch family business. Bosch

Filiz Albrecht, the only woman on the Bosch board of management, is leaving the automotive supplier. The company gave that in one press release known. Her last working day is March 31 of this year. She is followed by 56-year-old Stefan Grosch. The manager is a Bosch homegrown. He has been with the family business since 1992.

In addition to HR issues, the 51-year-old was also responsible for the Indian business on the management board. According to Bosch, she is leaving the company “at her own request and for reasons of personal life and career planning”.

She is followed by 56-year-old Stefan Grosch. The manager is a Bosch homegrown. He has been with the family business since 1992, and in 2017 he assumed responsibility for purchasing and finance at Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH. He has been a member of the Powertrain Solutions divisional board since October last year.

