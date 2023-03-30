Home Business Bosch: HR manager suddenly leaves the company
Business

Bosch: HR manager suddenly leaves the company

by admin
Bosch: HR manager suddenly leaves the company

HR manager Filiz Albrecht is leaving the Bosch family business.
Bosch

Filiz Albrecht, the only woman on the Bosch board of management, is leaving the automotive supplier. The company gave that in one press release known.

Her last working day is March 31 of this year.

She is followed by 56-year-old Stefan Grosch. The manager is a Bosch homegrown. He has been with the family business since 1992.

Filiz Albrecht, Head of Human Resources, is leaving the automotive supplier. The company gave that in one press release known. Her last working day is already March 31 of this year. Your contract ends nine months before the actual end.

In addition to HR issues, the 51-year-old was also responsible for the Indian business on the management board. According to Bosch, she is leaving the company “at her own request and for reasons of personal life and career planning”.

read too

The Bosch HR specialist explains what she considers an absolute no-go when applying – and what you should be able to do in order to get a job

She is followed by 56-year-old Stefan Grosch. The manager is a Bosch homegrown. He has been with the family business since 1992, and in 2017 he assumed responsibility for purchasing and finance at Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH. He has been a member of the Powertrain Solutions divisional board since October last year.

LS

See also  Huayou Cobalt: Nickel futures have not been forced to close the risk controllable_Oriental Fortune

You may also like

Short video has become the primary application for...

Enpal secures 356 million euros through a new...

Poste Italiane, record EBIT at 2.3 billion (+24%)....

Has the market already processed the crises?

The dilemmas of sport between war and rights

Elevator Boys: This is what the Tiktok stars...

News from sports betting

Salon Bite&go: Lombardy Region hosts 100 artists from...

How owners adapt to new rules for heating,...

Eurolists still tonic on the eve of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy