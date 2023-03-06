Spencer waits patiently while his past is discussed. The robot is a true European. Researchers from six universities in five countries gave the 1.93 meter tall Spencer the intelligence he needed to help passengers find their departure gate at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

This project is now complete. Spencer now lives in Renningen, where the Bosch Group concentrates its research and where the so-called BCAI, the Bosch Center for Artificial Intelligence, is also based. Here, when Spencer is asked to lead a visitor to the neighboring lab, he walks around the group who are standing there talking about him before continuing on his way. That’s polite and makes Kai Arras happy.

“AI becomes a core competence”

Planning and training Spencer’s behavior was the job of Kai Arras as a junior professor at the University of Freiburg before he joined Bosch two years ago. However, it would be impractical to have such a polite robot for a job at Schiphol Airport, Arras explains the pitfalls of this work: “It works best if it sometimes quickly crosses a crowd without observing all the rules of politeness. Just as you do as a human when you are in a hurry.”

Polite airport helpers won’t be part of the Bosch Group’s core business anytime soon, but a project like Spencer fits in perfectly with Bosch’s strategy: “Artificial intelligence will become a core competency of Bosch. We want to build machines that can learn and act intelligently,” is the mission, formulated by Volkmar Denner, chairman of the Bosch board of management, in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The long-established group, which many still perceive as a manufacturer of car parts, household appliances and power tools, should only be offering things in ten years that have artificial intelligence themselves or at least were manufactured using the appropriate methods.

Getting there costs a lot of money. In order to bring the topic into all business areas, 300 million euros have been made available for the next five years alone. Money that is first invested in people. “We want to grow as strongly as possible, but without making compromises in employee skills,” says Christoph Peylo, head of BCAI, describing the agenda.

By the end of the year, the Center for Artificial Intelligence should have a hundred employees. In addition to Renningen, where four research groups are based, locations in Palo Alto and Bangalore are being set up. And the best minds should work everywhere. “Good people like to work with good people. When a critical mass is exceeded, it’s much easier to find the right applicants,” says Peylo.

It’s not just about money

In any case, Kai Arras, who not only brought the Spencer robot with him, but also two of his employees from Freiburg, is very enthusiastic about the research campus in Renningen: “Here I have the resources that I would never have at the university. It’s not just about money or technology, but also about the effect. Here you have the chance to change the world.”

The 46-year-old Arras, whose career is based on studying electrical engineering at ETH Zurich, already has experience in small start-ups, where the impact of your own work is much more immediate. But, he jokes, in the spin-off for wiping robots, the options were very limited. On the other hand: “The breadth of Bosch is pretty cool, because robotics can build on existing know-how here.”

Unbenanntes Dokument Die neue digitale Zeitung FAZ PLUS

The entire FAZ in a completely new form, with additional images, videos, graphics, optimized for smartphones and tablets. Test now for free.





What Arras and his team are gaining in terms of experience with Spencer is not only relevant for the original partner, the airline KLM. Rather, as head of the strategic program “Autonomous Systems and Robotics”, he sees fields of application across all Bosch divisions: “There is mutual fertilization taking place.” Relevant, for example, is the perception of humans by the robot, but the social skills that the robot has to develop also the localization of the robot and its movement planning when meeting people. That can be tricky.

Research should bring products quickly

Only a part of the relevant things is static, some things change – for a few moments, temporarily or permanently. The airport robot meets people in a hurry, the lawn mower robot meets a deck chair, the autonomous car meets a construction site. How is the robot supposed to recognize whether the sofa has just been placed differently for the Champions League game or whether the room has been redecorated? “A very exciting problem for a learning system,” says the researcher: “It goes through many fields of application.”

The new center for artificial intelligence not only has the task of researching the basic solution approaches. It is also about gradually equipping the entire company with the right skills and tools. “Being on the right topics in research is very, very important. We want to be among the best in the world,” says Christoph Peylo.

The 50-year-old Bosch researcher, who has a doctorate in computational linguistics and until recently worked in telecom research, also likes the fact that the work is not an end in itself: “We are a company. That means: We want to quickly incorporate research into the development of products that customers are enthusiastic about.”