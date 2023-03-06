Home Business Bosch is investing millions in artificial intelligence
by admin
Spencer waits patiently while his past is discussed. The robot is a true European. Researchers from six universities in five countries gave the 1.93 meter tall Spencer the intelligence he needed to help passengers find their departure gate at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

This project is now complete. Spencer now lives in Renningen, where the Bosch Group concentrates its research and where the so-called BCAI, the Bosch Center for Artificial Intelligence, is also based. Here, when Spencer is asked to lead a visitor to the neighboring lab, he walks around the group who are standing there talking about him before continuing on his way. That’s polite and makes Kai Arras happy.

“AI becomes a core competence”

Planning and training Spencer’s behavior was the job of Kai Arras as a junior professor at the University of Freiburg before he joined Bosch two years ago. However, it would be impractical to have such a polite robot for a job at Schiphol Airport, Arras explains the pitfalls of this work: “It works best if it sometimes quickly crosses a crowd without observing all the rules of politeness. Just as you do as a human when you are in a hurry.”

Polite airport helpers won’t be part of the Bosch Group’s core business anytime soon, but a project like Spencer fits in perfectly with Bosch’s strategy: “Artificial intelligence will become a core competency of Bosch. We want to build machines that can learn and act intelligently,” is the mission, formulated by Volkmar Denner, chairman of the Bosch board of management, in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The long-established group, which many still perceive as a manufacturer of car parts, household appliances and power tools, should only be offering things in ten years that have artificial intelligence themselves or at least were manufactured using the appropriate methods.

Getting there costs a lot of money. In order to bring the topic into all business areas, 300 million euros have been made available for the next five years alone. Money that is first invested in people. “We want to grow as strongly as possible, but without making compromises in employee skills,” says Christoph Peylo, head of BCAI, describing the agenda.

