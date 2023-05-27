Bosch places highest bond in company history

Bosch headquarters in the USA. dpa

Bosch recently placed a bond in the amount of 4.5 billion euros. This is the largest bond issue in the company’s 137-year history. The “Handelsblatt” first reported on it. “With the bond issue, we are expanding our financial leeway in order to be able to finance advance payments for the future or also acquisitions,” said CFO Markus Forschner on Friday.

According to the “Handelsblatt”, the group is thus preparing for the tough cut-throat competition in electromobility and digitization and is continuing on its growth path. The foundation group recently announced the takeover of a chip factory in California for 1.5 billion euros. In Dresden, the company is investing another billion in the expansion of its chip factory.

Bosch has also invested around five billion euros in electromobility over the past ten years. According to the “Handelsblatt”, Bosch has brought in orders worth billions.