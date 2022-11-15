Listen to the audio version of the article

Simplify. The world of tires is going through a time of change and simplification. The new universal pressure sensors designed and developed by the German giant Bosch follow this path.

In step with the regulations for pressure monitoring

Constant monitoring of tire pressure plays a key role in road safety. In addition, maintaining the correct tire pressure promotes fuel efficiency and reduces tread wear. And the legislation says that since 2014, all new vehicles registered in Europe must be equipped with a tire pressure monitoring system (Tpms). Typically, sensors measure tire pressure directly on the tire and continuously transmit the readings to the ECU wirelessly. If faulty sensors need to be replaced, workshops often have to identify vehicle-specific sensors and order them separately. But you have to see that that specific sensor is available. In this regard, Bosch has decided to simplify this step by introducing universal pressure sensors called Quick Fit that cover 90% of the vehicles in circulation in the Old Continent. At the same time, Bosch has developed the Tpa 300, a new programming tool that, together with universal sensors, is able to set the tire pressure sensors of twenty other car manufacturers, increasing the coverage of vehicles circulating in Europe. to over 95%.

Benefits for the aftermarket and workshops

The new Bosch Quick Fit universally programmed sensors allow wholesalers and workshops to cover a huge share of the vehicle market with just four product codes, saving labor and inventory costs while increasing availability. Sensors are created in different valve designs and sizes with rubber and steel variants. With availability of all types of the most common rims and tires.

New Tpa 300 for sensor programming

Although the sensors can in principle be put into operation using any generic programming tool, Bosch recommends programming them using the Tpa 300. This new tool has been specially developed for quick and easy setup. The workshop technicians can read and check the data transmitted wirelessly on the 2.8-inch color display of the Tpa 300. The device guides them step by step through the entire self-learning procedure. The programming system purchase price also includes software updates for device functions and covered vehicles and sensors for the first three years of purchase. In this way, the workshops are always up to date. The standard equipment includes the charging cable, a USB-B cable, a quick guide, the user manual and a practical case. An Obd-II module is also available as an option.