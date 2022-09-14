Listen to the audio version of the article

Finding a balance between autonomy and sustainability for the vehicles that transport goods is a great challenge. And the longer the journey and the heavier the vehicle, the greater the limitations highlighted by battery-electric propulsion. This is why Bosch has thought about the combination of vans and fuel cells by starting road tests.

Why fuel cells and components

The fuel cell allows for long runs and short refueling times, making long journeys more convenient.

Bosch wanted to replace the lithium-ion batteries of classic fuel cell electric vehicles (Fcel, Fuel Cell Electric vehicle) to increase the range and decrease the time required for refueling.

The German giant, together with its partner Abt eLine, is collecting a lot of useful data during tests on two commercially available electrified vans. These have been removed from the lithium-ion batteries and replaced by the fuel cell, five tanks totaling over 10 kg of hydrogen and a smaller lithium-ion battery. Siting the fuel cell components into the space available for installation was a major challenge. The Abt partner eLine adapted the cooling system, the vehicle control system and the electrical system. Bosch, on the other hand, designed the fuel cell system, integrated it into the vehicle together with the hydrogen storage system and developed the related control system.

For the fuel cell system, the developers were able to use almost exclusively components from the German giant. A fuel cell kit was assembled which includes the stack, the anode power module with gaseous hydrogen injector and recirculation blower, the electronic control unit, the electric air compressor and the components for the storage system. hydrogen, as well as a large number of sensors.