Today is November 11th, which is basically the last day of the Double 11 E-commerce Festival. During the more than half-month event, some problems have also been exposed.

Bosideng Taobao flagship store was exposed to the topic of raising prices first and then discounting, which caused heated discussions.Some consumers found that their one-button down jackets were almost the same price as the one-button down jacket after the double 11 discount.

The payment was only 0.28 yuan cheaper.

In this regard, some media called the official customer service of Bosideng,The response was: the price of clothing will change with the intensity of the activity, and it is reasonable not to exceed the tag price.

The customer service said that different stores have different sales channels and different activities, so the final price will also change accordingly.

It should be noted that every time this kind of e-commerce festival activities, there will be businesses performing similar operations, and various discounts need to be superimposed to achieve the lowest price, which is dazzling.

As long as one of the offers is not found or used, consumers may pay a higher price than usual to buy a product.

Fortunately, the price protection of major platforms such as JD.com and Taobao has been very complete, and consumers can achieve price protection within 30 days, which can be regarded as bringing some protection to consumers.Remember to place a price guarantee at any time.

In addition, the China Consumers Association has previously suggested that consumers should clarify the detailed rules in advance, such as the time of insuring the price, the way of insuring the price, and the price range, before shopping in these activities, and consult merchants and platform customer service in a timely manner.

If necessary, even keep chat records, screenshots of advertising pages and other evidence to facilitate rights protection in the event of disputes.

