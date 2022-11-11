Bosideng responded that it rose first and then fell, causing dissatisfaction with Taobao’s shouting that it can be refunded: lawyers say they are suspected of false propaganda and price gouging

A few days ago, Ms. Li, a Shanghai citizen, broke the news to the media that during the pre-sale of Double Eleven, she had planned to buy a Morandi loose jacket down jacket with a removable cap at the Taobao Bosideng flagship store.

She said that in September, the price of this jacket was 979.28 yuan after the coupon, so she planned to buy it when the double 11 was discounted, but she did not expect that during the double 11 pre-sale period, the price of this down jacket was raised to 1349 yuan , the actual price after the coupon purchase is still 979 yuan.

Once the incident was reported, it caused a heated discussion on the Internet. In this regard, Taobao’s official customer service stated that the platform will monitor the prices of goods registered for the big promotion activities. If it is found that the merchants deliberately increase the prices for the promotion activities, and do not rectify according to the prompts within the specified time, the platform will carry out the promotion activities. Clearance processing, and take corresponding penalties such as warnings and deductions to the merchants.

The customer service said that if the products purchased by consumers during the event are more expensive than usual, they can apply for a refund of the difference online according to the price guarantee, and if there is no price guarantee, they can apply for a return for a refund.

In addition, some e-commerce personnel revealed that the behavior of “rising first and then falling” is actually a “last resort” that not only wants to meet the psychological expectations of consumers, but also does not want to compress their own profits.

To this,Fu Jian, director of Henan Zejin Law Firm, believes that online stores may be suspected of false publicity and price gouging by taking advantage of the Double Eleven gimmick to deceive consumers. If consumers encounter a similar situation, they can negotiate with the merchant to solve the problem. If the negotiation fails, they can report to the pricing authority.

Consumers can report to the market supervision and management department or complain to the consumer association if they do not enjoy the actual discount due to false propaganda by the merchant.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”