Boss Anna Weber on equality

Today’s guest in the boss meeting knows how to lead employees. In theory and in practice. After studying business administration in Cologne and Milan, she wrote her doctoral thesis on authentic leadership. For five years she was project manager “Leadership, Talent & Commitment” at the telecommunications group Vodafone in Düsseldorf, before Anna Weber joined her parents’ company BabyOne in 2017 – and took over the management of the company together with her brother in 2021.

BabyOne, with more than 1,400 employees and most recently an annual turnover of 244.4 million euros, is the leading supplier of baby and toddler items in German-speaking countries. The owner-managed, second-generation family business operates 28 of its own specialty stores, and 73 other locations are run by franchisees.

In the podcast, Weber explains how succession in family businesses works well and why she even allows all employees to see her calendar. We also talk about how real equality between men and women can be achieved at work, how she and her husband share the care work at home – and whether parents are actually easy or difficult customers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

