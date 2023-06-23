Bostic (Fed): “Rates already adequately restrictive”

Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic reiterated his dovish view on interest rates, arguing that the actions taken so far are enough to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

This stance contrasts with the more restrictive tone used by Chairman Jerome Powell and some other Fed members this week.

Bostic said that the current monetary policy rate, between 5% and 5.25%, is moderately restrictive and believes it is adequate to reach the 2% target.

According to the latest Fed dot plots, the median of officials’ views point to two more increases in the cost of borrowing by 25 basis points this year.

