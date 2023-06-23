Home » Bostic (Fed): “Rates already adequately restrictive”
Business

Bostic (Fed): “Rates already adequately restrictive”

by admin
Bostic (Fed): “Rates already adequately restrictive”

Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic reiterated his dovish view on interest rates, arguing that the actions taken so far are enough to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

This stance contrasts with the more restrictive tone used by Chairman Jerome Powell and some other Fed members this week.

Bostic said that the current monetary policy rate, between 5% and 5.25%, is moderately restrictive and believes it is adequate to reach the 2% target.

According to the latest Fed dot plots, the median of officials’ views point to two more increases in the cost of borrowing by 25 basis points this year.

See also  How to Calculate the Price to Earnings Ratio

You may also like

Study shows: Social advancement easier in Germany than...

Positive sentiment record for holidays in Italy

Russian authorities are taking action against Wagner boss...

Titan, the aunt of the 19-year-old victim: “My...

Scholz’s nephews set up another startup – and...

That’s what Germany’s most expensive rental apartments cost

Confcommercio: 30 million travel in the summer and...

My three most important tips for a passive...

Resolution 34 of 06/05/2023 – Assignment of premises...

How buying real estate is still possible

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy