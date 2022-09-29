Home Business Bostic: Inflation remains high, supports Fed rate hike by 125bps by year-end Investing.com
Yingwei Financial Investing – Atlanta Fed President Bostic said he supports the Fed raising interest rates by 125 basis points by the end of the year to fight inflation.

Inflation remains high, he said, and has not fallen back fast enough to the 2 percent target. He noted that improved supply chain conditions did not bring down inflation as much as expected, thus leading to a shift in his policy thinking.

Bostic said the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points in November and 50 basis points in December. He also said it wants to stop raising interest rates before inflation falls back to 2 percent to avoid an overly tightening of monetary policy.

He expects the U.S. unemployment rate to rise to around 4.1% from 3.7%, but the labor market remains strong.

