Bostic, the Fed can “hit the bullseye” with another rate hike

A further increase in interest rates of a quarter of a percentage point may allow the Federal Reserve to end its tightening cycle with some confidence that inflation will steadily return to the US central bank’s 2 percent target, said Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic.

Recent inflation data, including this week’s news that consumer price increases have slowed and producer price inflation has fallen, “are consistent with us moving once again,” Bostic said. to Reuters in an interview on Thursday. “We have a lot of momentum that suggests we’re on track for 2%.”