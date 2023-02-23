The Italian Treasury today placed 5 billion euro of six-monthly and annual BOTs, with rising yields. In detail, 2 billion 12-month BOTs (maturity 14 December 2023) were assigned with a simple weighted average yield of 3.236%. The demand was 3.22 billion euros, with a coverage ratio of 1.61.

Today, 6-month BOTs (maturity 31 July 2023) for €3 billion were also allocated. The simple weighted average yield of 3.050%, up 23 basis points from the previous auction. The demand was 4.71 billion euros, with a coverage ratio of 1.57.

Today’s auctions are reopening auctions with a residual life of 9 months for annual Bots and 5 months for half-yearly Bots.