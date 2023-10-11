Bot, yield rising at auction to 3.94% but the spread drops

Yields rising for the BOT at auction but the Bund is also rising while the BTP/Bund spread is below 200 basis points. In the morning the Treasury placed 6 billion of the annual bond with rates rising to 3.94% compared to the 3.873% of the placement in mid-September. This is the highest level since last July.

If rates are rising at auction, calm returns to the secondary market. The BOT auction comes at a stage in which the secondary market for government bonds is benefiting from the particularly accommodating indications of various Fed officials in recent days. The hope of operators is that the rate cut has come to an end. Yesterday, statements in this direction by the president of the Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic triggered a sudden drop in yields and the spread between 10-year BTPs and Bunds. At the same time «the 10-year T-bond dropped from 4.80% on Friday to 4.65%, this morning even to 4.52%: we are therefore a long way from the psychological threshold of 5%» points out Gianni Piazzoli, Chief Investment Officer of Vontobel Wealth Management Sim.

In Italy, shortly after 12.30 pm, the BTP/Bund spread was around 195 basis points while the ten-year rate fell to 4.67%, a minimum of over two weeks.

The morning was particularly rich in terms of placements. New government bonds also arrived from Germany which on the primary market reopened to purchases for an amount of 1.22 billion euros of the thirty-year Bund maturing in August 2052 (zero coupon). The yield rose to 2.87% from the level of 2.73% last September. The yield on the bond maturing in August 2048 (coupon 1.25%) also showed an upward trend, increasing to 2.89% from 2.79% in September.