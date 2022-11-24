Jintou.com

On November 23rd,red datesThe main futures contracts showed a downward trend as a whole, with the lowest drop to 10,715 yuan. As of the close, the main contract of jujube was reported at 10,730 yuan, a decrease of 1.83%.

The main force of jujube futures fell by more than 1%. How should relevant institutions evaluate the market outlook?

Institutional Core Views

Huatai Futures: It is difficult to reverse the short-term weakness of supply and demand, and it is difficult for jujube prices to rise sharply

In terms of production areas, Aksu, Alar, Kashgar, and Qiemohetian are still under control. Red jujubes in Xinjiang have been planted in trees one after another. After the isolation of Xinjiang merchants, they can carry out small-scale activities in the reporting area, and activities in other places still need to be reported. At present, after the quarantine is over, merchants are starting to order, but due to factors such as logistics and tight transportation capacity, the supply of goods sent to processing plants only accounts for about 1/5 of the purchase volume.

In terms of sales areas, Guangdong Ruyifang, Henan Bairong, and Xi’an Yurun are still under silent management. Cangzhou, Hebei was unsealed on November 12, and processing plants and logistics have resumed work and production one after another. However, the Cuierzhuang jujube market is still closed. On the 17th, a small number of merchants in the periphery of the market began to sell goods at stalls, but the supply of goods is under pressure, and it is expected that prices will hardly rise in the short term. It is reported that some areas have gradually loosened control, and with the arrival of the peak season, the sales may improve.

On the whole, it is difficult to reverse the short-term weakness of supply and demand, and it is difficult for jujube prices to rise sharply. However, the seasonal peak sales season is about to enter, and the epidemic prevention is more precise and relaxed. The main sales area may resume normal purchase and sales before the production area, and the price may rise.

Ruida Futures: It is recommended that Zheng Zao sell high and buy low in the short-term range of 10,500-11,500 yuan/ton

The inventory of samples increased slightly. Due to the successive fall of new jujube trees in the production areas, the transaction volume in Aksu, Alar and other regions was relatively large. Some merchants who had completed the quarantine began to order, and the small and medium orders ranged from 5 to 10 vehicles. However, as the export capacity of Xinjiang improves next week, it is expected that the stock of jujubes will continue to increase in the market outlook. In the sales area market, the three major sales area markets in Hebei, Henan, and Guangdong are quiet to varying degrees, and the purchase and sales are mainly based on rigid demand. In terms of operation, it is recommended that the Zhengzao 2301 contract should sell high and buy low in the short-term range of 10,500-11,500 yuan/ton.

Nanhua Futures: New jujubes are slowly listed, and the overall trend is weak

Production area trends: Red dates in Xinjiang have been planted one after another. However, due to the impact of the epidemic, jujube farmers have a strong willingness to raise prices, and the transaction volume is slowly increasing. At present, the price of unified goods in main production areas is relatively stable, and the mainstream price is basically 6.50-7.00 yuan/kg.

Trends in the sales area: Affected by the epidemic, Cuierzhuang Market in Hebei and Ruyifang in Guangzhou have not yet opened normally.

Nanhua’s view: short-term demand is poor, new dates are slowly coming to market, and the overall trend is weak. Continue to pay attention to downstream shipments.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

