Both the onshore and offshore renminbi exchange rates against the U.S. dollar broke through the “7” Expert: There is no room for a sharp depreciation of the renminbi- WSJ

Wang Youxin, a senior researcher at the Bank of China Research Institute, believes that risk aversion may drive the dollar to strengthen in the short term, but the current dollar has shown signs of overvaluation. Once the risk aversion subsides, the dollar will turn its head down again. The recovery of China‘s economy will bring more support to the RMB. It is expected that the RMB will continue to fluctuate in two directions and rise steadily during the year.

On May 17, the exchange rate of onshore and offshore RMB against the US dollar both fell below the “7” mark, which was the first time since December 7 and December 29 last year respectively. As of 16:30 on May 17, the onshore renminbi-dollar exchange rate was at 7.0049, closing at 6.9985, down 344 basis points from the previous trading day; the offshore renminbi-dollar exchange rate was at 7.0155.

Recently, the RMB exchange rate against the US dollar has continued to fluctuate and fall. In this regard, Wang Qing, the chief macro analyst of Dongfang Jincheng, analyzed to the “Securities Daily” reporter that at the interest rate meeting in May, the Fed stated that the possibility of cutting interest rates within this year is very small, and this statement has led to a recent rebound in the US dollar index. Under the price comparison effect, the RMB will depreciate to a certain extent against the US dollar. Since the beginning of the year, the domestic settlement rate has been generally low and the sales rate has been relatively high. This means that the high trade surplus is more converted into domestic dollar deposits instead of being converted into RMB, which will also affect the balance of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, causing the RMB to depreciate against the US dollar.

Wind data shows that since May, the U.S. dollar index has risen by more than 1.2%. On May 17, it once rose to 103.0396 in intraday trading, a new high since April 4.

“From the perspective of the external environment, the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve has slowed down, and the external constraints faced by my country’s economy have weakened. From the perspective of the inside, the domestic economy has recovered steadily. Against the background of weak global trade, my country’s trade has maintained a good performance, and cross-border capital has continued to flow into the country. “Wang Youxin, a senior researcher at the Bank of China Research Institute, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that in this context, no matter from the perspective of economic fundamentals or the monetary policy cycle, the RMB exchange rate does not have the basis for a continuous correction. Therefore, the short-term fluctuations in the exchange rate are more affected by risk aversion.

Wang Youxin analyzed that although the U.S. is facing economic downturn and unresolved debt issues, the U.S. dollar has risen instead of falling due to the demand for hedging, which has caused short-term disturbances to the RMB exchange rate. The correction of the RMB exchange rate is more of a short-term phenomenon.

“Risk aversion may drive the dollar stronger in the short term, but the current dollar has shown signs of overvaluation. Once the risk aversion subsides, the dollar will turn its head down again. The recovery of China‘s economy will bring more support to the yuan. It is expected that the yuan will The overall situation will continue to show two-way fluctuations and steady growth.” Wang Youxin said.

In recent years, the RMB exchange rate has broken through “7” several times. Yi Gang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, said at the “2023 China Society for Finance and Banking Academic Annual Conference and China Financial Forum Annual Conference” in April that in the past five years, the exchange rate of the RMB against the US dollar “broke 7” three times, the first time being in August 2019 , the second time was in February 2020, and the third time was in September last year. The first two times took 5 months to return to below 7, and last year it took 3 months. This is the result of market supply and demand, indicating that my country’s foreign exchange market has Resilience, the ability to achieve dynamic equilibrium.

“In the past five years, the exchange rate of RMB against the U.S. dollar has broken through ‘7’ for three times and returned to below ‘7’, and the flexibility has increased significantly.” Wang Qing believes that the Fed’s pace of raising interest rates has slowed down, coupled with the impact of the banking crisis, the downward pressure on the US economy If it is further increased, it is unlikely that the US dollar index will continue to rise in the later period. With the overseas economy going down this year and the domestic economy continuing to recover, there is no room for a sharp depreciation of the RMB.

The author of this article, Liu Qi, comes from the Securities Daily. The original title: “Onshore and offshore RMB exchange rates against the US dollar both broke “7” Expert: There is no room for a sharp depreciation of the RMB”

