Bottom signal?Central enterprises increased their holdings and industry mergers and acquisitions picked up. Real estate stocks strengthened. CIFI Holdings rose more than 9% – Mobile Finance

Hong Kong Mainland Property Stocks Rise as Central Enterprises Increase Holdings

Cailian News Agency, December 12 (Editor Feng Yi) – Property stocks in Hong Kong mainland rose collectively today, with more than 20 stocks experiencing a surge of more than 5% at one point.

As of press time, CIFI Holdings Group (00884.HK.HK) rose by more than 9%; Country Garden (02007.HK) rose by more than 8%; Shimao Group (00813.HK) and China Resources Land (01109.HK) also followed suit, both rising by over 5%.

In recent industry news, Poly Development (600048.SH), a central real estate enterprise, announced on the evening of December 11 that it planned to repurchase shares for 1 billion to 2 billion yuan. Additionally, the actual controller Poly Group also revealed plans to increase its stake in the company by 250 million yuan to 500 million yuan within the next 12 months.

Analysts note that Poly Development’s previous four plans to increase holdings by actual controllers have all occurred at the bottom of the industry stage, contributing to the surge in market sentiment towards real estate stocks today.

Furthermore, data indicates that the number and scale of mergers and acquisitions transactions in the real estate industry have recently rebounded, suggesting the industry may be approaching a bottom in its cycle.

According to monitoring by China Index Research Institute, a total of 46 M&A transactions were disclosed in the real estate industry in November, 11 more than the previous month. Among them, 40 transactions disclosed a total transaction size of approximately 25.26 billion yuan, representing a month-on-month increase of 199.8%.

Gao Shanwen, chief economist of Essence Securities, also pointed out at the 2024 annual strategy meeting last week that the real estate market has been seriously overshoot. He mentioned that the center of China’s long-term real estate investment may be around 8%, or at least no less than 7%, but the absolute level of real estate investment has significantly deviated from this center.

It is worth noting that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute any investment advice and are for reference only. The stock market is risky, so caution is advised when investing.

