Morning Briefing vom 06.04.2023

The statutory pension insurance devours ever higher federal subsidies from tax funds. In the Easter edition of the Handelsblatt, we show you how you can ensure your own prosperity when you retire.

Here is our subscription offer for our Morning Briefing readers:



Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook